Newcastle transfer news: Lloyd Kelly completes free transfer from Bournemouth to be reunited with Eddie Howe

Lloyd Kelly has completed his move to Newcastle as a free agent.

The 25-year-old defender carried out his medical in London earlier this week and he has signed a five-year contract to become Eddie Howe's first summer signing as a free agent with the option of a one-year extension.

Kelly's contract at Bournemouth expires at the end of this month and moves to St James' Park as a free agent.

Kelly becomes Eddie Howe's first signing of the summer. They had been in talks with former Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, but the defender chose to join Chelsea instead.

Kelly said: "It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work.

"It's a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside.

"It wasn't a hard decision for me to come here. Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense. I just can't wait to get started."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "I'm really pleased to have secured Lloyd's signature. He's a player who's proven himself at Premier League level and I'm certain he'll be a great addition as we prepare for the new season.

"Lloyd is a player I've admired since the early stages of his career. Alongside his undoubted defensive ability, he brings versatility and leadership qualities that I believe will make him a great fit within our squad and somebody our supporters will quickly take to.

"He has plenty of Premier League experience already under his belt, yet Lloyd's at an age where he can still develop. He has a lot of potential and I'm really looking forward to working with him again."

Why Newcastle wanted Kelly

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam:

"Newcastle are already getting busy in this summer's transfer window and Eddie Howe is bringing in a player he has already signed before while at Bournemouth in the summer of 2019 from Bristol City.

"He's a free transfer so that will help them financially. At 25, he is the perfect age. It's a bit of a no-brainer as it's someone Howe knows and the player has worked with him before.

"We know there was a lot of interest from Serie A with some big Italian clubs tracking him and one or two others in the Premier League monitoring his situation but Newcastle have won the race for his signature. He made 120 league starts across his five-year spell at Bournemouth and 23 Premier League appearances last season so he has plenty of top-flight experience.

"We know certain clubs are under really strict financial parameters in regards to PSR. He is versatile, he's athletic, he's 6ft 2in and he can play all across the back line.

"He's a former Bournemouth captain which shows you a lot about his characteristics and his personality. He's a leader and a really popular lad. He always trained hard there and gave everything for the football club.

"He wanted to join Newcastle as much as they wanted him so that will endear him to their supporters. I think he could potentially be a really good signing for them."

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.