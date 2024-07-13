Liam Delap: Ipswich sign England U21 international from Man City in deal worth £20m

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Liam Delap from Manchester City.

The newly-promoted Premier League club have agreed to pay an initial £15m with an additional £5m due in potential add-ons. City have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Hull City, registering eight goals in 32 Championship appearances.

Delap, the son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory, came through the ranks at Derby County before joining City in 2019. The striker has made six first-team appearances.

Delap - an England youth international with five caps for the Under 21s - had a loan spell at Stoke in the summer of 2022 where he scored three goals in 22 appearances in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

City moved him in the second half of that season to fellow Championship side Preston North End.

Delap's 2023/24 campaign with Hull was affected by a knee injury sustained in January which kept him out for four months.

"I'm really excited," Delap told TownTV in his first interview with the club.

"I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the club, and how the players and staff work. That's exactly why I'm excited to be here.

"The Manager here likes to play exciting football. It's quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I'll work as hard as I can to help the team."

Manager Kieran McKenna said: "We are delighted to bring Liam to the club.

"We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the club for many years to come.

"He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve. He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here."

