Jay Stansfield: Birmingham City complete League One record deal to sign striker from Fulham

Jay Stansfield scored 13 goals in 37 appearances during a loan spell at Birmingham City last season, which saw him recognised with the club's player of the season award; Stansfield, 21, scored against Birmingham in midweek in Fulham's 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup second round

Rob Dorsett

Senior Reporter, Sky Sports News @RobDorsettSky

Friday 30 August 2024 23:33, UK

Jay Stansfield celebrates after pulling a goal back for Birmingham at Southampton
Image: Jay Stansfield has returned to Birmingham in a record deal

Birmingham City have broken the League One transfer record to sign striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham for more than £12m.

Birmingham had already broken the League One incoming transfer record twice in this transfer window before completing the deal to sign Stansfield.

Christoph Klarer and Willum Thor Willumsson were both signed for fees in the region of £3.5m, but the Stansfield transfer smashes both of those numbers.

The 21-year-old became a fans' favourite after spending last season on loan with Birmingham City.

He scored 13 goals in 37 appearances during his spell at St Andrew's, which saw him recognised with the club's player-of-the-season award.

Stansfield scored against Birmingham in midweek in Fulham's 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup second round.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Birmingham City and Fulham

