Jay Stansfield: Birmingham City complete League One record deal to sign striker from Fulham

Birmingham City have broken the League One transfer record to sign striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham for more than £12m.

Birmingham had already broken the League One incoming transfer record twice in this transfer window before completing the deal to sign Stansfield.

Christoph Klarer and Willum Thor Willumsson were both signed for fees in the region of £3.5m, but the Stansfield transfer smashes both of those numbers.

The 21-year-old became a fans' favourite after spending last season on loan with Birmingham City.

He scored 13 goals in 37 appearances during his spell at St Andrew's, which saw him recognised with the club's player-of-the-season award.

Stansfield scored against Birmingham in midweek in Fulham's 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup second round.

