Jay Stansfield: Birmingham City complete League One record deal to sign striker from Fulham

Jay Stansfield scored 13 goals in 37 appearances during a loan spell at Birmingham City last season, which saw him recognised with the club's player of the season award; Stansfield, 21, scored against Birmingham in midweek in Fulham's 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup second round
Friday 30 August 2024 23:33, UK
Birmingham City have broken the League One transfer record to sign striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham for more than £12m.
Birmingham had already broken the League One incoming transfer record twice in this transfer window before completing the deal to sign Stansfield.
Christoph Klarer and Willum Thor Willumsson were both signed for fees in the region of £3.5m, but the Stansfield transfer smashes both of those numbers.
The 21-year-old became a fans' favourite after spending last season on loan with Birmingham City.
He scored 13 goals in 37 appearances during his spell at St Andrew's, which saw him recognised with the club's player-of-the-season award.
Stansfield scored against Birmingham in midweek in Fulham's 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup second round.
Got Sky? Download the Sky Sports app on your mobile device to watch Birmingham at least 20 times this season. You can watch over 1000 EFL matches from the app thanks to Sky Sports+
Not got Sky? Stream Birmingham LIVE with a Month or Day membership on NOW - flexible contract offer available.