Oliver Skipp: Leicester City sign midfielder from Tottenham

Oliver Skipp has joined Leicester in a deal thought to be worth £20m plus a further £5m in add-ons; midfielder has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium
Monday 19 August 2024 16:03, UK
Leicester City have announced the signing of midfielder Oliver Skipp from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium that runs through until 2029.
The deal is understood to be worth £20m plus a further £5m in add-ons.
Speaking to LCFC.com, Skipp said: "I'm really excited to sign. I've got the feeling that it's a good group of people and a good group of players. I'm sure that we've got a squad capable of challenging in every game. You look around the squad and there are lots of exciting players who have played in the Premier League and I'm really excited to see what this group can achieve.
"I had conversations with the people here and they gave me a feeling of warmth and that they were excited to have me on board. As a player, when you feel that excitement, that's something you can use to develop your game. The staff here know me as well - Steve [Cooper], I have worked with at England so there's definitely a good relationship there and I'm keen to push on and show what I can do."
Leicester host Tottenham in the first Monday Night Football of the season at the King Power Stadium. Skipp will be in attendance but will not face his former side. He will be available to make his Leicester debut on Saturday August 24 at Fulham; kick-off 3pm.
An academy graduate at Spurs, Skipp went on to make 106 appearances in all competitions for the north London club.
He featured for England up to U21 level and helped the Young Lions claim the UEFA European Championship in 2023.
Skipp was managed by Leicester City boss Steve Cooper when he played for England U17s and U18s.
