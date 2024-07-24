Moussa Diaby: Aston Villa confirm winger has joined Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad

Aston Villa have confirmed that record-signing Moussa Diaby has joined Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad.

Diaby joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a deal worth nearly £52m, scoring 10 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, helping Unai Emery's side qualify for the Champions League.

The France winger had spent four years in Germany before joining Villa for the club-record fee in a move that saw him link up again with Emery, who had managed him at Paris Saint-Germain.

His latest move will see him team up with compatriots Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, as well as former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, as Al Ittihad - under head coach Laurent Blanc - aim to improve on a fifth-placed finish last term.

Sky Germany reported on Monday that Al Ittihad had agreed a £50m (€60m) deal to sign Diaby.

Diaby was reportedly going to sign a contract until 2029 on a gross salary of almost £20m per year.

The winger thanked Villa fans on social media as his departure was announced, writing: "Villans, thank you for everything. It's time to say goodbye. I'd like to thank the club, the team members, the staff and everyone working at Aston Villa.

"I've always given my best to help the club and the team, we've had some great moments that will stay in my memory. We've had a fantastic season, with moments of joy and happiness.

"Together, we've achieved our objectives. The club will be playing in the Champions League next year and I wish them success. It's a season I will remember forever. Villans, I won't forget you."

