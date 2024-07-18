Nikola Milenkovic: Nottingham Forest complete deal for Fiorentina captain and Serbia international

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina for an undisclosed fee.

The Serbia centre-back joins Nuno Espirito Santo's side on a five-year contract after he helped his former club to the Europa Conference League final and an eighth-placed finish in Serie A last season.

The towering defender has been capped 57 times for his country and played every minute of their Euro 2024 campaign.

Chief football officer Ross Wilson said: "He is a key part of our squad planning this summer and I know how enthusiastic he has been to join the club.

"We have long admired his performances with the Serbia national team and in Serie A and European competitions for Fiorentina."

The 26-year-old is predominantly a centre-back but can also play at right-back. Forest feel this is an important signing for them. The club have been very focused in their profiling of players this summer.

Image: Milenkovic in action against England at the Euros

Image: The Serbian showed his range of passing last season

Milenkovic fits the profile they want for a new centre-back. He is strong, dominant and within the 18-26 age bracket. Forest were in need of defensive reinforcements after selling centre-back Moussa Niakhate to Lyon for £27m.

Milenkovic started his career at Partizan Belgrade and spent two seasons in their first team before joining Fiorentina in 2017.

During his seven-year stay at the Serie A club, Milenkovic made 264 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists.

Image: Mikenkovic has played on the right side of a back three

