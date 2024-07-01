Ross Barkley: Aston Villa complete signing of midfielder from Luton Town

Aston Villa have completed the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

Barkley returns to Villa Park on a permanent basis having enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club during the 2020/21 season while he was at Chelsea.

The midfielder, who came through the ranks at Everton, has 33 England caps to his name.

Barkley also has experience of playing league football in France, having previously turned out for Nice.

More to follow...

