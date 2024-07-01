Newcastle transfers: Elliot Anderson completes £35m move to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh joins Brighton for £30m

Newcastle have completed the sales of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35m, plus Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for a further £30m.

Eddie Howe's Magpies needed to close the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) gap for when the financial accounting period ended on June 30, so were under pressure to get the sales done quickly.

Academy product Anderson joins Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest having made 55 first-team appearances for Newcastle, including 44 Premier League outings.

Meanwhile, Minteh moves to Brighton having impressed on loan at Arne Slot's Feyenoord last season, where he scored 10 times in 27 Eredivisie games.

Image: Yankuba Minteh impressed at Feyenoord last season and joins Brighton from Newcastle

Newcastle have also completed a deal for Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to move to St James' Park. The Magpies were in the market for goalkeeper cover this summer.

And Sky Sports News recently reported that Forest are looking to bring in Carlos Miguel from Corinthians in that position.

Why did Newcastle sell Anderson?

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie:

"Newcastle will receive in the region of £35m from Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

"The deal is a straight sale to Forest, with Anthony Elanga not going in the other direction as part of this deal.

"Although Anderson did not want to leave his boyhood club, the personal terms were attractive for the midfielder and he knows Forest are now an established Premier League club.

"Newcastle felt they were left with no choice but to sell someone like Anderson, despite Eddie Howe loving the 21-year-old - as the last resort was a points deduction in a season they want to attack."

Newcastle will start their 2024/25 Premier League campaign by hosting newly promoted Southampton on Saturday August 17.

Eddie Howe's side then have a trip to Bournemouth on the second weekend before rounding off August with a home clash with Tottenham, a team they beat 4-0 in April.

February looks a particularly challenging fixture list for the Toon with away trips to both Manchester City and Liverpool.

Newcastle finish the campaign at home to Everton on Sunday May 25.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.