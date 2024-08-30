James-Ward Prowse: West Ham midfielder joins Nottingham Forest on loan as Carlos Soler arrives at London Stadium

West Ham attacking midfielder James Ward-Prowse has completed a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest.

The deal struck between the two clubs is for a straight loan.

West Ham were not actively looking to sell Ward-Prowse, who is viewed as an integral squad member although he was an unused substitute at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 29-year-old made 37 top-flight appearances for West Ham last season, registering seven goals and seven assists, supplying a further four assists in the UEFA Europa League.

Ward-Prowse said: "Having played Nottingham Forest a few times, the atmosphere here is one of the best I've played in in the Premier League, so to now hopefully experience that week in, week out is something really special."

Forest chief football officer, Ross Wilson, added: "We're thrilled to welcome James Ward-Prowse to Nottingham Forest.

"Everyone is familiar with James' talent in the Premier League, along with his strong leadership and personal qualities.

"He is someone I've known for a long time, and as soon as the opportunity to bring James here arose, Nuno and our ownership moved quickly.

"We're confident he'll make an immediate impact both on and off the pitch, and we look forward to him joining up with the squad."

Meanwhile, West Ham have signed Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler on a season-long loan.

PSG and West Ham reached a breakthrough over a deal on Deadline Day.

West Ham were encouraged by the player's willingness to move to the London Stadium.

Soler was an unused substitute in PSG's opening Ligue 1 game of the season and was not in the squad at all for their second match.