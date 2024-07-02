Archie Gray transfer: Tottenham complete signing of teenage midfielder from Leeds as Joe Rodon moves in opposite direction

Tottenham have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds.

The 18-year-old moves to the North London club in a deal worth around £25m to £30m, with Joe Rodon - who spent last season on loan at Leeds - moving to Elland Road permanently in the opposite direction on a four-year deal.

Gray has signed a six-year-deal at Spurs and will wear the number 14 shirt.

Spurs have beaten London rivals Brentford to the signing of Gray after Leeds rejected an initial £35m bid from the Bees on Saturday, despite Gray being given permission to undergo a medical with Thomas Frank's side.

But Gray moves to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where he will have the chance to play European football next season following Spurs' Europa League qualification.

The England U21 international becomes Ange Postecoglou's second summer signing after Timo Werner rejoined the club on loan from RB Leipzig.

Gray enjoyed a breakout season at Elland Road, making 52 appearances in all competitions as Leeds lost in the Championship play-off final to Southampton - a game where he played the full 90 minutes.

He is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Burnley striker Andy Gray, and first featured in a first-team squad three months before his 16th birthday, when he was named on the bench for a Premier League game with Arsenal in December 2021.

Gray: Me and my family love Ange!

Gray, who revealed he is a Celtic fan, says he and his family "love" Spurs boss Postecoglou and admitted the Australian was a major factor in him moving to the Premier League club.

He said in his first Tottenham interview: "When Spurs came and I had the opportunity to play in the Champions League eventually and Europa League this year I couldn't really say no.

"I know so many players that are here, not so much the first team but the young lads and another thing is that it's a massive project under Ange and it's something that I want to be a part of.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I'm a massive Celtic fan so I love him and my whole family loves him.

"He's also a massive factor because playing under a really good manager is really important for me as well. I've still got loads to learn because I'm only 18 so it's really important."

Gray, who is a midfielder by trade, is a versatile player having played much of last season as a right-back.

He said: "Obviously I see myself as a midfielder as my ideal position but I don't put myself down to one position.

"I think I'm a versatile player and I can play in a lot of positions on the pitch which is really effective when you've got so many competitions and so many games this year.

"You don't want to have too big a squad and it can be really helpful for the team being really versatile and I'm not bothered where I'm going to play, I'm just going to give 100 per cent and that's all that matters really and to try to perform my best here."

Leeds 'heartbroken' to lose Gray to Spurs

Leeds admitted they were "heartbroken" to lose their academy graduate but had to sell him after Tottenham activated a release clause following the Whites' failure to earn promotion from the Championship.

A Leeds statement read: "Leeds United can confirm Archie Gray has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, after the North London outfit met a release clause that was triggered by the club's failure to get promoted at the first attempt.

"Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board's resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars.

"Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club's chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league's financial control regulations.

"Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism. He leaves with the very best wishes for his future career and in the knowledge that Leeds will always be his home."

On Saturday afternoon, it emerged that Archie Gray was set for a shock move to Brentford, after personal terms were agreed between the teenager and the West London club.

But, by Sunday morning, Tottenham had become frontrunners and they have now completed the signing of one of the brightest young prospects in the country - and Leeds will be cut incredibly deep. This one will sting for a long time to come.

But why is Gray - who, due to safeguarding rules, had to use a separate dressing room from his team-mates before he turned 18 in March - being courted by Premier League clubs? Here, we take a look at the story of his fledgling career...

