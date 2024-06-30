Omari Hutchinson: Ipswich sign winger from Chelsea in club-record deal

Ipswich have signed Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea in a club-record deal.

Sky Sports News understands Ipswich have agreed a deal for an initial fee of £18m plus performance related add-ons for the winger, who has signed a five-year contract at the Tractor Boys.

The 20-year-old moves to Ipswich permanently after impressing on loan at Portman Road last season in the Championship as he contributed 10 goals and six assists in their automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Omari Hutchinson spoke to Sky Sports in March about Ipswich Town, making his debut against Man City and being praised by Pele

The Jamaica international becomes Ipswich's first summer signing as the club prepare for their first Premier League season in 22 years.

Hutchinson departs Chelsea having made just two first-team appearances for the Blues after re-joining the club from Arsenal in July 2022.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said of Hutchinson's signing: "We're so pleased to bring Omari back on a permanent basis.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Omari is someone we all enjoyed working with last season and the staff, his team-mates and supporters all saw how he grew and developed over the course of the year, which is testament to the hard work he put in.

"The impact he had on the team throughout the season, especially in the latter part, was evidence of that and he, like so many of his team-mates, played a significant part in that success for the club.

"We think Omari is a fantastic player and person to have at the club for the long-term future. He has a hunger to improve and show that he can compete and thrive in the Premier League."

Ipswich Town will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a mouth-watering clash at home to Arne Slot's Liverpool at Portman Road.

The very last game the Tractor Boys played in the Premier League was away to the Merseyside club at Anfield in May 2002, and a twist of fate on Premier League 2024/25 fixture release day sees them return after their 22-year absence by hosting Slot in the Dutchman's first game in charge.

Kieran McKenna's men face a difficult start with a trip to Manchester City in their second game on August 24 while fans will look forward to a visit to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

McKenna signed a four-year contract extension last month after being considered for head coaching roles at Chelsea and Brighton - and Ipswich travel to face the Seagulls on September 14 while a trip to Stamford Bridge awaits on April 12.

McKenna secured back-to-back promotions from England's third tier to the top flight - and he will hope his impressive work continues throughout his maiden season as a Premier League manager with Ipswich's final game of the new campaign seeing West Ham travel to Portman Road on May 25.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.