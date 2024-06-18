Ipswich Town: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Ipswich Town will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a mouth-watering clash at home to Arne Slot's Liverpool at Portman Road.

The very last game the Tractor Boys played in the Premier League was away to the Merseyside club at Anfield in May 2002, and a twist of fate on Premier League 2024/25 fixture release day sees them return after their 22-year absence by hosting Slot in the Dutchman's first game in charge.

Kieran McKenna's men face a difficult start with a trip to Manchester City in their second game on August 24 while fans will look forward to a visit to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

McKenna signed a four-year contract extension last month after being considered for head coaching roles at Chelsea and Brighton - and Ipswich travel to face the Seagulls on September 14 while a trip to Stamford Bridge awaits on April 12.

McKenna secured back-to-back promotions from England's third tier to the top flight - and he will hope his impressive work continues throughout his maiden season as a Premier League manager with Ipswich's final game of the new campaign seeing West Ham travel to Portman Road on May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Liverpool (h)

24: Man City (a)

31: Fulham (h)

September

14: Brighton (a)

21: Southampton (a)

28: Aston Villa (h)

October

5: West Ham (a)

19: Everton (h)

26: Brentford (a)

November

2: Leicester (h)

9: Tottenham (a)

23: Man Utd (h)

30: Nottingham Forest (a)

December

3: Crystal Palace (h)

7: Bournemouth (h)

14: Wolves (a)

21: Newcastle (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

29: Chelsea (h)

January

4: Fulham (a)

14: Brighton (h)

18: Man City (h)

25: Liverpool (a)

February

1: Southampton (h)

15: Aston Villa (a)

22: Tottenham (h)

26: Man Utd (a)

March

8: Crystal Palace (a)

15: Nottingham Forest (h)

April

1: Bournemouth (a)

5: Wolves (h)

12: Chelsea (a)

19: Arsenal (h)

26: Newcastle (a)

May

3: Everton (a)

10: Brentford (h)

18: Leicester (a)

25: West Ham (a)

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

