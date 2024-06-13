Luis Guilherme: West Ham announce deal to sign Palmeiras winger

West Ham have announced the signing of Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme.

The 18-year-old, who has represented Brazil at U16 and U20 level, becomes the Hammers' first signing under new head coach Julen Lopetegui and joins on a five-year deal for a fee understood to be £25m.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten flew to Brazil earlier this month to conclude the deal, with several Premier League clubs interested in the winger.

"I'm very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a club that trusted in my work," said Guilherme.

"I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family.

"They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead.

"[Lopetegui] and I already had a conversation. He showed me his project and I believe I'll learn a lot from him. He's coached at the national level in Spain and managed big clubs.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I'll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development.

"Growing up, whenever I had the chance, I watched English football. Seeing how it is and now being able to play here is an incredible feeling.

"Since I was eleven, I had this dream, and now it's becoming a reality. I'm very happy about it and grateful to West Ham. Let's go for it!"

"This is a very important signing for us - we've worked hard across the club, working closely with the board, to secure Luis's signature," added West Ham technical director Steidten.

"We know how tough the Premier League is, and we want a squad that is competitive next season, but also to find the balance of ensuring that we plan for the longer-term future. Exciting young players like Luis Guilherme will help us to reach those goals."

With Lucas Paqueta potentially facing a multi-year ban for alleged breaches of betting rules, replacing the Brazil international's creative qualities would be essential.

Paqueta made six times as many through-balls as any team-mate this season and was comfortably their most potent creator from open play.

Only the three relegated teams conceded more goals than West Ham this term, and Paqueta's skillset was one of the key factors behind their ninth-placed finish.

