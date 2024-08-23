Joachim Andersen transfer: Fulham complete £30m move for Crystal Palace defender

Fulham have completed a £30m deal to sign defender Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

Marco Silva's side had previously seen two bids rejected by Palace, who were seeking a fee in the region of £40m.

Fulham will pay an initial £25m plus £5m in performance-related add-ons for Andersen with the centre-back penning a five-year deal with a one-year option.

The 28-year-old played the full game against Brentford in Palace's first fixture of the season, which ended in a 2-1 loss to Thomas Frank's side, and previously spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Craven Cottage from Lyon.

Oliver Glasner and his recruitment staff have been actively searching for a replacement, as the Selhurst Park club also prepare for the possible departure of Marc Guehi to Newcastle.

An exit for Andersen will not impact Newcastle's move for Guehi, as the possibility of Palace losing both centre-backs at the start of the 2024/25 season gathers pace.

Fulham complete £25m Berge deal

Fulham have also completed a deal to sign midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley for £25m.

Manchester United had also been linked with a move for the Norway international and had been keeping contact with Burnley regarding a deal.

Fulham saw an approach for United's Scott McTominay fall through and then advanced in their efforts to sign Berge as an alternative.

The Cottagers will pay £20m up front for the player and £5m in add-ons, which is a similar offer to the one United received for McTominay.

Berge has put pen to paper on a five-year deal and has the option to extend his stay in west London for an additional 12 months. He will wear the No 16 shirt.