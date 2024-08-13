Aaron Wan-Bissaka: West Ham sign Man Utd defender on seven-year deal

West Ham have completed the signing of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

The right-back joins on a seven-year contract for an undisclosed fee, understood to be worth £15m.

"It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham - I'm excited and happy to be here," said Wan-Bissaka.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I'm excited for what's coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.

"I'm happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the club and will give it my all.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there. I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin, so being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad."

He's an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly - superb in one-on-one situations. He's versatile too, which is clearly another positive. He's played over 170 Premier League games during his career - he knows the division inside-out.

The 26-year-old is West Ham's eighth summer signing.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten added: "I am delighted we've been able to get the deal to sign Aaron over the line. He's exactly the type of player we're looking to attract to this club in the prime years of his career.

Image: Wan-Bissaka has signed a seven-year deal with the Hammers. Credit: West Ham United

"It's a really exciting time for us as we prepare for the start of the new season this weekend."

Wan-Bissaka joined Man Utd in June 2019 from Crystal Palace and 190 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning the FA Cup and the EFL Cup at Old Trafford.

Image: Wan-Bissaka played 190 times for Man Utd

He is set to be replaced at Old Trafford by Noussair Mazraoui, who is closing in on a move from Bayern Munich after completing a medical.

Erik ten Hag's side agreed a £17.2m deal with Bayern for Morocco international Mazraoui - a transfer fee of £12.9m plus performance-related add-ons worth £4.3m.

Manchester United are also closing in on a deal for defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has also completed a medical.

Image: West Ham technical director Tim Steidten (left) with new Hammers signing Niclas Fullkrug. Credit: West Ham United

Luis Guilherme - Palmeiras, £25m

Max Kilman - Wolves, £40m

Wes Foderingham - Sheffield United, free

Crysencio Summerville - Leeds, undisclosed

Niclas Fullkrug - Borussia Dortmund, £27.5m

Guido Rodriguez - Real Betis, free

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, loan

New West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui's return to Premier League football starts at the London Stadium against Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season.

The Spaniard will face his former side Wolves at home on December 7 before returning to Molyneux on April 1.

West Ham, who finished in 9th in 2023/24, finish their campaign at Ipswich Town on the final day, having played their last home game against Nottingham Forest on the penultimate weekend of the season.

The Hammers' festive fixtures see them hosting Brighton on December 21 and Liverpool on December 29 with a trip to Southampton sandwiched in between on Boxing Day.

August

12: Aston Villa (h) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

24: Crystal Palace (a) - kick-off 3pm

31: Manchester City (h) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

September



14: Fulham (a) - kick-off 3pm

21: Chelsea (h) - kick-off 12.30pm

28: Brentford (a) - kick-off 3pm