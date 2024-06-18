West Ham: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

New West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui's return to Premier League football starts at the London Stadium against Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season.

The Spaniard will face his former side Wolves at home on December 7 before returning to Molyneux on April 1.

West Ham, who finished in 9th in 2023/24, finish their campaign at Ipswich Town on the final day, having played their last home game against Nottingham Forest on the penultimate weekend of the season.

The Hammers' festive fixtures see them hosting Brighton on December 21 and Liverpool on December 29 with a trip to Southampton sandwiched in between on Boxing Day.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Aston Villa (h) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

24: Crystal Palace (a)

31 Manchester City (h)

September



14 Fulham (a)

21 Chelsea (h)

28 Brentford (a)

October

5 Ipswich Town (h)

19 Tottenham (a)

26 Man Utd (h)

November

2 Nottingham Forest (a)

9 Everton (h)

23 Newcastle (a)

30 Arsenal (h)

December

3 Leicester City (a)

7 Wolves (h)

14 Bournemouth (a)

21 Brighton (h)

26 Southampton (a)

29 Liverpool (h)

January

4 Man City (a)

14 Fulham (h)

18 Crystal Palace (h)

25 Aston Villa (a)

February

1 Chelsea (a)

15 Brentford (h)

22 Arsenal (a)

25 Leicester City (h)

March

8 Newcastle (h)

15 Everton (a)

April

1 Wolves (a)

5 Bournemouth (h)

12 Liverpool (a)

19 Southampton (h)

26 Brighton (a)

May

3 Tottenham (h)

10 Man Utd (a)

18 Nottingham Forest (h)

25 Ipswich Town (a)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best goals West Ham scored in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on the weekend before the Premier League's final day on Saturday May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW - find out more about instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket and much more.

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.