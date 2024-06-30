Douglas Luiz: Juventus sign Brazilian midfielder from Aston Villa

Juventus have signed midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Villa are expected to get two players from Juventus - winger Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea - plus £21m as part of the deal.

Luiz, 26, scored nine goals in 35 Premier League games last season as Unai Emery's side qualified for the Champions League in fourth.

The Brazil midfielder, who is currently at the Copa America, has signed a five-year contract with Juventus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luiz scored an amazing goal for Aston Villa with his effort at Arsenal going straight in DIRECT from a corner...

What have Villa done so far in the window?

Image: Aston Villa signed Ian Maatsen for £37.5m this week

As well as moving Luiz on, Villa have let young midfielders Tim Iroegbunam and Omari Kellyman join Everton and Chelsea respectively this summer.

In return, Villa have signed Chelsea's Ian Maatsen - who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season - and Everton's Lewis Dobbin.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have an interest in Villa's Jacob Ramsey. However, there is a big gap in the clubs' respective valuations of the player and a transfer looks unlikely.

Villa - who have also held an interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher - are not keen to sell Ramsey and have high hopes for him in the future.

Emery has a long-term admiration for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso, having managed him at Villarreal.

Aston Villa start their first Premier League campaign since qualifying for the Champions League with a trip to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Unai Emery's side begin in the capital and become new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui's first test at 5.30pm on August 17, live on Sky Sports, before they host Arsenal at Villa Park on August 24. Villa were the only side to do the double over Mikel Arteta's team last season.

Local rivals Wolves visit Villa Park on September 21, with the return fixture at Molineux on February 1.

Villa will have to wait until December 21 to see whether they can beat Man City on home soil two seasons in a row, with a long trip to Newcastle awaiting on Boxing Day in a busy month of Christmas fixtures, with six league matches - and a Champions League group game still to be scheduled.

The new year begins with an all-Midlands affair as Leicester visit Villa Park on January 4. A tricky-looking end to the season then awaits, as games with Newcastle and Man City end April before Villa host Tottenham on May 18, and finish their campaign a week later at Man Utd on May 25

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.