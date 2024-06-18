Aston Villa: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Aston Villa start their first Premier League campaign since qualifying for the Champions League with a trip to West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Unai Emery's side begin in the capital and become new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui's first test at 5.30pm on August 17, live on Sky Sports, before they host Arsenal at Villa Park on August 24. Villa were the only side to do the double over Mikel Arteta's team last season.

Local rivals Wolves visit Villa Park on September 21, with the return fixture at Molineux on February 1.

Villa will have to wait until December 21 to see whether they can beat Man City on home soil two seasons in a row, with a long trip to Newcastle awaiting on Boxing Day in a busy month of Christmas fixtures, with six league matches - and a Champions League group game still to be scheduled.

The new year begins with an all-Midlands affair as Leicester visit Villa Park on January 4.

A tricky-looking end to the season then awaits, as games with Newcastle and Man City end April before Villa host Tottenham on May 18, and finish their campaign a week later at Man Utd on May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: West Ham (a), kick-off 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

24: Arsenal (h)

31: Leicester (a)

September

14: Everton (h)

21: Wolves (h)

28: Ipswich (a)

October

5: Man Utd (h)

19: Fulham (a)

26: Bournemouth (h)

November

2: Tottenham (a)

9: Liverpool (a)

23: Crystal Palace (h)

30: Chelsea (a)

December

3: Brentford (h)

7: Southampton (h)

14: Nottingham Forest (a)

21: Man City (h)

26: Newcastle (a)

29: Brighton (h)

January

4: Leicester (h)

14: Everton (a)

18: Arsenal (a)

25: West Ham (h)

February

1: Wolves (a)

15: Ipswich (h)

22: Chelsea (h)

25: Crystal Palace (a)

March

8: Brentford (a)

15: Liverpool (h)

April

1: Brighton (a)

5: Nottingham Forest (h)

12: Southampton (a)

19: Newcastle (h)

26: Man City (a)

May

3: Fulham (h)

10: Bournemouth (a)

18: Tottenham (h)

25: Man Utd (a)

2024/25 Champions League dates

Group stage 1: 17/18/19 September

Group stage 2: 1/2 October

Group stage 3: 22/23 October

Group stage 4: 5/6 November

Group stage 5: 26/27 November

Group stage 6: 10/11 December

Group stage 7: 21/22 January

Group stage 8: 29 January

Play-off first leg: 11/12 February

Play-off second leg: 18/19 February

Last 16 first leg 1: 4/5 March

Last 16 second leg: 11/12 March

Quarter-finals first leg: 8/9 April

Quarter-finals second leg: 15/16 April

Semi-final first leg: 29/30 April

Semi-final second leg: 6/7 May

Champions League final: 31 May

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will be held on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

