Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger joins Arsenal on season-long loan after Stamford Bridge exile

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan after a deal sheet was submitted to allow his move to go through beyond the transfer deadline.

The 29-year-old England forward joins after being frozen out at Stamford Bridge by new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who has publicly said he "prefers a different kind of winger".

Maresca told Sterling he would not play for the club after he was left out of their opening-day defeat to Manchester City on August 18, and he has not featured in any of their three match-day squads so far this season.

Sterling was one of the marquee signings of the early Todd Boehly era, joining for £47.5m in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City, before going on to make 81 appearances for the club and score 19 goals across two seasons.

His move does not include an option or obligation for a permanent deal at the end of his spell at the Emirates.

The move reunites Sterling with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola for much of Sterling's seven-year spell at the Etihad.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He spoke in glowing terms of his former player when asked about his situation at Stamford Bridge.

"My time with Raheem was exceptional," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's 1-0 win at Aston Villa. "We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time.

"He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we help them and support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about."