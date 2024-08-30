Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger joins Arsenal on season-long loan after Stamford Bridge exile

Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on season-long loan having been frozen out at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca; the 29-year-old England winger has played 81 times for Blues since £47.5m transfer from Manchester City in 2022; move reunites him with former City assistant Mikel Arteta
Saturday 31 August 2024 01:48, UK
Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan after a deal sheet was submitted to allow his move to go through beyond the transfer deadline.
The 29-year-old England forward joins after being frozen out at Stamford Bridge by new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who has publicly said he "prefers a different kind of winger".
Maresca told Sterling he would not play for the club after he was left out of their opening-day defeat to Manchester City on August 18, and he has not featured in any of their three match-day squads so far this season.
Sterling was one of the marquee signings of the early Todd Boehly era, joining for £47.5m in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City, before going on to make 81 appearances for the club and score 19 goals across two seasons.
His move does not include an option or obligation for a permanent deal at the end of his spell at the Emirates.
The move reunites Sterling with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola for much of Sterling's seven-year spell at the Etihad.
He spoke in glowing terms of his former player when asked about his situation at Stamford Bridge.
"My time with Raheem was exceptional," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's 1-0 win at Aston Villa. "We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time.
"He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we help them and support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about."