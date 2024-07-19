Jaden Philogene transfer: Aston Villa sign winger from Hull City

Jaden Philogene has completed his return to Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

The winger, who joined Hull City from Villa in 2023, had been wanted by Ipswich and Everton this summer, with both clubs agreeing deals with the Championship side.

However, Villa triggered a clause that allowed them to match those bids - understood to be in the region of £20m - and the 22-year-old is heading back to the club where he came through the youth ranks and made three Premier League appearances.

Philogene scored 12 goals and came up with six assists from 32 appearances for Hull last season. There is an appearance-related clause in his transfer back to Villa which incentivises game time - a priority for Philogene at this stage of his career.

Hull also have a sell-on clause in the deal.

Philogene made his senior debut for Villa in 2021 and would also go on to have loan spells with Stoke City and Cardiff City.

He was part of Villa's tour to the USA in the summer of 2023, delivering some impressive performances for Unai Emery's side.

Onana to complete Villa move this weekend

Meanwhile, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is expected to complete his £50m move to Aston Villa by the weekend.

The financial details are now agreed with both the player and the two clubs, with a medical likely to begin on Saturday when Onana returns from a post-Euro 2024 break.

Onana has made 72 appearances for Everton, including 37 last season in all competitions after joining from Lille for £30m in 2022.

If Onana's move is confirmed, he will become Villa's eighth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of Ian Maatsen, Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior, Ross Barkley, Lewis Dobbin, Cameron Archer and Philogene.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.