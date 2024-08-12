Julian Alvarez: Atletico Madrid sign forward from Man City for £82m

Atletico Madrid have completed an £82m deal to sign Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Alvarez, who was not involved in City's Community Shield win over Manchester United on Saturday, has signed a six-year contract with Diego Simeone's side.

He trades Manchester for Madrid after two-and-a-half wildly successful years in sky blue, during which he collected six trophies while netting 36 goals in 103 appearances.

Having arrived from River Plate in a deal worth £14m in January 2022, the 24-year-old's sale represents a huge profit for City.

During his time at City, Alvarez also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, as well as the Copa America earlier this year.

The £82m fee makes it a club-record sale for City. It is the fifth-biggest sale to a foreign club in Premier League history.

"Today I say goodbye to this amazing club, with a lot of emotion," said Alvarez on City's official website.

"These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learnt a lot - both as a player and as a person.

"To the directors and the technical staff, thank you for your confidence and support. Your teachings and vision have helped me to develop so much.

"To my team-mates, thank you for every moment we have shared, for the effort and dedication in every training session and every match.

"I have learnt a lot from each and every one of you and I remain with memories and friendships that will last forever.

"To the fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the great support and for making me feel at home from the very first day. I will always be extremely proud to have been part of this family.

"Manchester City will always have a special place in my heart. I wish you every success in the future and I will keep on supporting the club wherever I may be."

Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, said: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Julian all the very best with the next stage of his career - he has been a pleasure to work with.

"His attitude has been first class since he first walked through the door here. That's why he has improved so much.

"The trophies he has won already tell their own story - he is a winner. I look forward to watching him develop further in the remainder of his career."

