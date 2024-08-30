Orel Mangala: Everton sign Lyon midfielder on season-long loan deal

Everton have signed midfielder Orel Mangala from Ligue 1 club Lyon on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has Premier League experience from his 18 months with Nottingham Forest before his switch to Lyon in February, while he also has 19 caps for Belgium.

On his move to Merseyside for 2024/25, the defensive midfielder told the club's official website: "I feel really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"Everton is a big club. When I've played against Everton in the past, I've always felt there is a big fanbase here with a lot of passion for their club so it was an easy decision for me to come here.

"I think I'm someone who is composed on the ball. I like to link up play in the midfield between the defensive players and the attack - hopefully a bit of a balance of everything. I'm feeling good and I'm ready to go.

Image: Mangala spent 18 months with Nottingham Forest

"I can't wait to meet the fans at Goodison and to start my journey here. I want to help make it a special last season at Goodison and to help the club reach our goals."

The news comes after striker Neal Maupay joined Marseille on loan for the 2024-25 season, with the French club having an obligation to buy the 28-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Maupay made 32 appearances for Everton, scoring one goal, and spent last season on loan at his former club Brentford.

Dyche: We want competition for places

Image: Mangala featured during Euro 2024 for Belgium

Mangala, who came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before starting his professional career with German club Stuttgart, becomes the club's seventh summer arrival following the return of Jack Harrison on loan, Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O'Brien and Asmir Begovic.

Mangala moved to Lyon, initially on loan, last February. On his summer transfer deadline day signing, Everton boss Sean Dyche said: "We're pleased to strengthen our midfield with the arrival of Orel.

"We want competition for places throughout our squad and his loan signing gives us extra options and adds depth to our midfield.

"Orel has Premier League experience, which is important to help him adjust as quickly as possible, and his performances for Belgium and in Europe underline the quality he can bring to us at Everton."

Everton Director of Football Kevin Thelwell added: "Orel is a talented ball-winning midfielder whose experience in England, on the continent and at international level means he adds more quality to our squad.

"He is keen to make an impression at Everton and we're confident his commitment, work-rate and attributes on the pitch will make him a valuable signing for the season ahead."

Meanwhile, Francis Okoronkwo has completed a transfer deadline day loan move to Salford City.

The 19-year-old forward, who signed for Everton from Sunderland in September 2021, was a regular in Paul Tait's U21 side last term and was part of the senior squad that completed a pre-season training camp in the Republic of Ireland this summer.

Okoronkwo will now link up with Karl Robinson's League Two outfit - having appeared against them as a second-half substitute for the Blues during pre-season - for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.