Fabio Carvalho transfer: Brentford complete £27.5m deal with Liverpool to sign attacking midfielder

Brentford have signed Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool in a transfer worth up to £27.5m.

The deal for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder is worth an initial £22.5m, with a further £5m in add-ons.

Liverpool have a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause as part of the package.

Carvalho, who also had interest from Southampton and Leicester, has signed a five-year deal, with Brentford holding the option of a further year.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Fabio is a player with a lot of qualities," Brentford boss Thomas Frank said on the club's official website. "He can play in all of the front three or four positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. His best position is probably as a No 10 or coming in from the left.

"Offensively, he has great abilities on the ball: he can go past players, slide a pass, create chances and get on the end of chances. He's a type of player that we don't have many of in the squad so he will add that something extra for us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every goal scored by Carvalho during the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season with Hull City

Carvalho joined Liverpool for £5m in 2022 after breaking through as one of Fulham's most exciting youth graduates.

He scored 12 goals in 44 appearances for the west London side, most of which were in the Championship during their promotion campaign.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fulham secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause as part of that transfer, which will be payable from the proceeds of the profit of Carvalho's move to Brentford.

Carvalho played 21 times for Liverpool, scoring three goals.

He impressed on loan at Hull during the second half of last season - scoring nine goals in 20 Championship games - following a spell at RB Leipzig earlier in the campaign.

Brentford start the 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.