Scott McTominay: Napoli sign midfielder from Manchester United in deal worth in excess of £25m

Napoli have completed the signing of Scott McTominay from Manchester United.

The Serie A side have paid £21m for the Scotland international, with a potential £4.2m in add-ons.

McTominay finalised exit terms to leave Old Trafford after United agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte.

"Good luck, Scott, arrivederci and thank you for the fabulous memories," a United statement, confirming McTominay's departure, said.

McTominay scored 29 goals in 255 games for his boyhood club and had entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United holding an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

He came off the bench for the final 11 minutes od Saturday's 2-1 loss at Brighton in what proved to be his final Manchester United appearance.

Image: McTominay came through Man Utd's academy

United were reluctant to lose McTominay but the midfielder wanted regular first-team football.

Fulham had been in transfer talks with Manchester United earlier this summer and had two bids for McTominay rejected before they agreed a deal to sign Norway international midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.