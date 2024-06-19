Keira Walsh: Arsenal Women express interest in Barcelona and England midfielder

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing England and Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh.

Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2022 in a then world-record deal reported to be worth £400,000.

The 27-year-old, who won the quadruple with Barcelona this season, has a year left on her contract in Spain.

Walsh is the latest Lioness to be targeted by Arsenal after they signed Alessia Russo on a free transfer last summer following the expiry of her deal at Manchester United.

Arsenal finished five points adrift of champions Chelsea last season in the Women's Super League, and the addition of a world-class midfielder like Walsh would boost their chances of closing the gap.

Image: Keira Walsh has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Barcelona

The Gunners already have Lia Walti in that deep-lying role that Walsh plays in for England and Barcelona, while Katie McCabe and Kyra Cooney-Cross can also fill in there.

Walsh, twice included in the FIFA FIFPRO Women's World XI, started her career at Blackburn Rovers before signing for Man City in 2014.

She won the WSL title, three FA Cups and four Conti Cups across eight years at the club.

