Man Utd transfer news: Leny Yoro pursuit steps up as Premier League club make initial contact with Lille

Manchester United have made initial contact with Lille over the signing of central defender Leny Yoro.

Yoro, 18, is among a number of young centre-backs United are looking at.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains a primary target - but as yet, there is no indication from Everton that their £70m asking price will be reduced.

Who is Leny Yoro? An 18-year-old centre-back that plays for Lille in Ligue 1.

Has represented France up to U21 level and is in their Olympics squad.

Reports have linked him with Real Madrid and Liverpool this summer.

Featured in 32 league games for Lille in Ligue 1 - playing the most minutes of any outfielder in the squad.

United will not go back in for Branthwaite unless they receive assurances that Everton are willing to budge on the transfer fee.

Everton rejected United's initial offer thought to be worth £35m plus add-ons.

United are reluctant to be drawn into a long-running saga.

Centre-back is thought to be a priority position for United, with Raphael Varane leaving as a free agent at the end of the month. Victor Lindelof is also attracting interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Man Utd expected to meet Zirkzee release clause

United are expected to meet the €40m release clause in Joshua Zirkzee's contract at Bologna.

Discussions are ongoing over a move for the Netherlands striker, who is currently at Euro 2024 in Germany.

It will then be up to the player and his representatives to decide if they want to speak to United over a potential move.

United have other targets if a move for Zirkzee doesn't materialise.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the 23-year-old, while AC Milan were close to agreeing a deal earlier this summer, which means United could face competition for Zirkzee.

Analysis: What does Yoro contact mean for Branthwaite?

Image: Leny Yoro is a target for Manchester United

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"Manchester United have a recruitment policy with INEOS in place. They want a recruitment team that's going to decide these are the areas we want to strengthen and there are three or four players we believe can do a job for Manchester United.

"They don't want to be in a position where there's a number one target, and chase them all summer like they have in previous windows and then be left when the start of the season comes around and not have a player in place.

"Centre-back is definitely an area that they do want to strengthen in and It is a priority position.

"Leny Yoro is quite raw but seen as a player with a lot of potential. He's among a number of centre-backs that Manchester United are looking at.

"The one that we have been talking about of course is the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who they had a bid rejected for.

"We thought United would probably go back in with an improved offer but the information we have is they will only go back in if they are getting noises from Everton that they are willing to negotiate on that asking price.

"If they don't they will quickly move away from Jarrad Branthwaite and focus on these other targets."

Analysis: Man Utd don't want to stunt Hojlund growth

Image: Rasmus Hojlund endured a tough first season at Man Utd - but showed promise

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"What is interesting is the approach Manchester United are taking to a priority position.

"They do want to bring in a forward in this transfer window but they also don't want to stunt the development of Rasmus Hojlund because they spent big money on him last summer.

"They don't want to bring in someone who is going to be replacing Hojlund but more to complement him.

"Maybe someone who can play alongside him, maybe someone who can come in if Hojlund is off form, or he's injured.

"They don't want necessarily to say to Hojlund: 'you're out of the team for a bit' but they've actually said 'we've invested this much money in you, we believe in you'.

"I think a lot of United fans have seen enough from Hojlund last season to be optimistic about what he can bring to United and the Premier League."

