Anthony Elanga: Newcastle open transfer talks with Nottingham Forest over Sweden international

Newcastle have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Anthony Elanga, with Elliot Anderson set to head in the opposite direction.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen in attack and Elanga's versatility appeals having played across the front three for Forest last season.

Forest do not want or need to sell Elanga, who scored five goals and registered nine assists in 36 Premier League games last season. He is a core member of their squad and they would like to keep him.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have accepted a £35m bid for midfielder Anderson to move to Forest, with the 21-year-old set for a medical for Nuno Espirito Santo's side on Sunday morning.

Anderson is a player Nuno is keen on bringing to the club as he looks to strengthen in midfield. The sale of Anderson would represent 100-per-cent profit for Newcastle.

It is expected this will be a tricky summer to recruit for Newcastle with financial restrictions affecting what they can spend.

They are also in need of closing the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) gap when the financial accounting period ends on June 30, so are under pressure to get deals done quickly.

Unlike Newcastle, it is understood Forest do not have any PSR concerns this month so are under no pressure to get the Elanga sale done, with the the sales of Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate to Lyon expected to go through.

Newcastle and Forest are in also talks over a deal for goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to move to St James' Park. The Magpies are in the market for goalkeeper cover this summer.

And Sky Sports News recently reported that Forest are looking to bring in Carlos Miguel from Corinthians in that position.

On Saturday evening, Newcastle also accepted a £30m bid from Brighton for winger Yankuba Minteh. The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Feyenoord playing under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Why are Newcastle selling Anderson?

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie:

"Newcastle will receive in the region of £35m from Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

"The deal is a straight sale to Forest, with Anthony Elanga not going in the other direction as part of this deal.

"Although Anderson did not want to leave his boyhood club, the personal terms were attractive for the midfielder and he knows Forest are now an established Premier League club.

"Newcastle felt they were left with no choice but to sell someone like Anderson, despite Eddie Howe loving the 21-year-old - as the last resort was a points deduction in a season they want to attack."

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown further interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca is keen to add a proven Premier League goalscorer to his ranks and Isak fits the bill.

Newcastle need to sell a player to comply with PSR before July 1 and would be looking for over £100m to consider selling their star striker.

Liverpool's move for Gordon fails to materialise

Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over the potential sale of Anthony Gordon did not progress because Jarell Quansah would have been part of the deal.

Liverpool are understood to admire Gordon but see Quansah as a big part of their future having established himself as a first-team regular.

The club also have strength in depth in attacking positions and see him as a future England regular.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.