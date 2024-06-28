Alexander Isak transfer: Chelsea show further interest in signing Newcastle striker

Chelsea have shown further interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca is keen to add a proven Premier League goalscorer to his ranks and Isak fits the bill.

Newcastle need to sell a player to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) before July 1 and would be looking for over £100m to consider selling their star striker.

Newcastle do not want to sell any of their star players this window but are aware of the delicate situation and could incur a points deduction if they don't sell.

Chelsea's first enquiry landed earlier this week and Sky Sports News understands there has been further contact between the clubs on Friday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our pick of Alexander Isak's best Premier League goals for Newcastle from the 2023/24 season

Isak scored 25 goals last season for Newcastle despite missing two parts of the season with a recurring groin injury.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's Yankuba Minteh was close to a £35m move to Everton earlier this week but the deal fell through.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Savundra explains what the profit and sustainability rules (PSR) rules are and why it is so important Premier League clubs follow them

Chelsea and Leicester in talks over Dewsbury-Hall

Image: Chelsea are yet to make a formal offer for Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea will step up negotiations with Leicester this weekend for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea made their approach on Thursday but are yet to make a formal offer.

Sky Sports News understands some of the discussions are around the potential for a player to move in the opposite direction to Leicester.

Leicester are among the clubs under pressure to sell one or more players before Sunday to comply with PSR.

Brighton have also been very interested in Dewsbury-Hall and Leicester, in turn, have an interest in signing Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder.

Hutchinson set for Ipswich return

Omari Hutchinson is heading back to Ipswich from Chelsea for a club-record fee.

Ipswich will pay more than £20m with a sell-on clause.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 50 games.

Image: Ian Maatsen impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund this season

Aston Villa have completed the signing of left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year deal and moves to Villa Park for a fee of £37.5m.

Maatsen had a £35m release clause which expired earlier this month, allowing Chelsea to negotiate the higher price they agreed with Villa.

Borussia Dortmund were keen on signing the defender on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell with them last season. They made offers but fell short of the original release clause.

Ziyech joins Galatasaray on permanent deal

Image: Hakim Ziyech joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last August

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has completed a permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old joined the Super Lig side on a season-long loan last August and scored six league goals in 18 league appearances, producing three assists.

Ziyech leaves Chelsea after four years at Stamford Bridge, where he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 appearances after joining in a £33.3m deal from Ajax.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.