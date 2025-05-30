Florian Wirtz transfer: Liverpool submit £105m offer for Bayer Leverkusen forward
Liverpool have submitted an offer worth £105m for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz; the Germany playmaker has emerged as a primary target for Arne Slot, but the Premier League champions face competition from Bayern Munich and Man City
Friday 30 May 2025 14:46, UK
Liverpool have made a £105m offer for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.
The German club value the player at €150m, which equates to just over £126m.
Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also trying to sign the 22-year-old, who was among one of the Bundesliga's most impressive performers last season.
Up until a week ago, the Premier League champions believed the player wanted to stay in Germany but they've since been told he favours a move to Liverpool.
Wirtz, who has spent his entire senior career at Leverkusen, scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in 25 starts as his side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich, a year on from winning a league and cup double.
The British record transfer fee currently stands at £115m, paid by Chelsea to Brighton for Moises Caicedo in 2023.
'Liverpool close to securing top target Wirtz'
Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:
"Liverpool are getting close to getting their top target. Wirtz is one of the best players in Europe at the moment.
"Liverpool won't get up to £126m but have made a bid of £105m. We don't know if it has been accepted or rejected but the direction of travel is that he will end up being a Liverpool player.
"Up until a week ago, they thought he wanted to stay in Germany. Either at Leverkusen or Bayern Munich but he said no to Bayern, as he wants to move to Liverpool.
"The clubs have a good relationship after paying Jeremie Frimpong's release clause and I think they [Frimpong and Wirtz] are good friends. It would suit both of them.
"Even if you are champions, you need to refresh your squad because you know your rivals will be. You can't stand still.
"If you do, you will be overtaken. If they pull this signing off, it could be a British record transfer fee. It is uncharted territory.
"I am pretty sure they will get Wirtz."
