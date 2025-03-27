Summer transfer window 2025 dates: When does it open and close? Deadline Day and Club World Cup window for Premier League

Premier League clubs have agreed on the 2025 summer transfer window dates following a shareholders' meeting in central London.

The window will open early between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10 due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded Club World Cup.

It will then open again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

FIFA's new-look Club World Cup will start on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

Real Madrid want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time to play at the Club World Cup, but his contract at Liverpool expires on June 30.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential schedule

The tournament, which will feature 32 teams and take place every four years, is being hosted in the United States this summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the Premier League's representatives.

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with a £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

