Club World Cup 2025: Dates, teams qualified, venues, draw, format and schedule

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup takes place in 2025, with two Premier League teams - and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - involved.

The new-look Club World Cup will feature 32 teams and will be played every four years from the summer of 2025. It is an expansion of the previous version of the tournament, which took place every year and involved just seven teams from around the world.

But how does the tournament work, which teams are involved and who will face whom? Sky Sports answers your questions below...

What is the Club World Cup?

Before its revamp for the 2025 tournament, the Club World Cup took place every year in December and was contested by the winners of continental club competitions from around the world.

For example, the winners of the Champions League would take part in the tournament every year and face off against continental counterparts from South America (CONMEBOL), Asia (AFC), Africa (CAF), North America (CONCACAF) and Oceania (OFC).

But then FIFA announced in December that the competition would be expanded to 32 club teams and would take place every four years.

To replace the annual competition, an Intercontinental Cup will be played annually and have the Champions League winner playing in the final against a team that comes through intercontinental play-offs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky News' Rob Harris breaks down why FIFA has been warned of a mass revolt, and legal action by footballers and leagues, over its new men's Club World Cup

When is the 2025 Club World Cup?

The next Club World Cup will take place over 29 days in the summer of 2025.

The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

What is the prize money for the 2025 Club World Cup?

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with a £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

FIFA are not keeping any revenue and it expects to share another £200m ($250m) with clubs across the world as solidarity payments.

Where is the 2025 Club World Cup?

The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States across 12 stadiums:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Who qualifies for the Club World Cup?

Europe has 12 clubs in the 32-team tournament and the spaces are allocated based on performances in the Champions League over four seasons from 2020/21 up to and including this season.

For the 2025 competition, the winners of the Champions League over the last three seasons - Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City - will be joined by the best-performing sides in the tournament in the same period, with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan qualifying through the ranking route.

Image: Man City won the Club World Cup in 2023

The Asian Football Confederation, African Federation and the North American Federation get four teams each based on the winners and best-performing teams in their respective Champions League competitions, while the South American federation will get six teams who perform best in the Copa Libertadores.

One slot goes to one team from the Oceania Football Confederation - the best performing team in the OFC Champions League over the last four years, with the final slot going to an additional team from the host nation. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have taken that spot after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Messi has won the Club World Cup on three occasions - 2009, 2011, 2015 - but while he is set to join the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the States, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out, with Al Hilal the only Saudi Arabian side to qualify.

Club Leon removed from Club World Cup after failing to meet criteria on multi-club ownership. Club Leon have been removed from the Club World Cup as it and another Mexican club in the tournament, CF Pachuca, failed to meet criteria on multi-club ownership.



"FIFA has determined that Club Leon will be removed from the competition, with the club to be admitted as a replacement to be announced in due course," FIFA said in a statement.



Pachuca’s spot at the competition in America is unaffected. Club Leon were due to be in the same group as Chelsea.

List of qualified teams for 2025 Club World Cup

Europe

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Chelsea

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan

Porto

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Red Ball Salzburg

Atletico Madrid

Oceania

Auckland City

South America

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Fluminense

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Botafogo (Copa Libertadores winner)

North America

Monterrey

Seattle Sounders

Pachuca

Inter Miami (host nation slot)

A replacement to be announced in due course after Club Leon were removed from the tournament after failing to meet criteria on multi-club ownership.

Africa

Al Ahly

Wydad

Esperance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns

Asia

Al Hilal

Urawa Red Diamonds

Al Ain

Ulsan HD

When is the Club World Cup draw?

The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup took place on December 5, 2024.

Defending champions Manchester City have been grouped with Juventus, while Chelsea have been drawn in the same group as Flamengo.

Club World Cup draw in full

Group A: Palmeiras (Brz), Porto (Por), Al Ahly (Egy), Inter Miami (USA)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (Fra), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Botafogo (Brz), Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Ger), Benfica (Por), Boca Juniors (Arg), Auckland City (Nzl)

Group D: Flamengo (Brz), Chelsea (Eng), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tun), Club Leon removed from competition, replacement TBC

Group E: River Plate (Arg), Inter Milan (Ita), CF Monterrey (Mex), Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)

Group F: Fluminense (Brz), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), Ulsan HD (Kor), Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)

Group G: Man City (Eng), Juventus (Ita), Wydad AC (Mor), Al Ain (UAE)

Group H: Real Madrid (Esp), FC Salzburg (Aut), Al Hilal (Rsa), CF Pachuca (Mex)

Club World Cup fixtures - full schedule

Group stage

Saturday June 14

Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 1am

Sunday June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm

Group B: PSG vs Atletico Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 8pm

Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm

Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 3am

Monday June 16

Group D: Chelsea vs TBC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm

Group C: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 11pm

Group D: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Tuesday June 17

Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 5pm

Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm

Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 11pm

Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 2am

Wednesday June 18

Group G: Man City vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm

Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Group H: CF Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 11pm

Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 2am

Thursday June 19

Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 5pm

Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 8pm

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 8pm

Group B: PSG vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Friday June 20

Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; kick off 5pm

Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 7pm

Group D: TBC vs Esperance de Tunis - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 10pm

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am

Saturday June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bosurissa Dortmund - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 5pm

Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm

Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 11pm

Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Sunday, 22 June

Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 5pm

Group H: Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 11pm

Group G: Man City vs Al Ain - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am

Monday, 23 June

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs PSG - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 5pm

Group B: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 5pm

Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 2am

Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 2am

Tuesday, 24 June

Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 7pm

Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Group D: TBC vs Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am

Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Wednesday, 25 June

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; kick off 8pm

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - Lumen Field, Seattle; kick off 11pm

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles; kick off 11pm

Thursday, 26 June

Group G: Juventus vs Man City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm

Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - Audi Field, Washington, D.C; kick off 8pm

Group H: Al Hilal vs CF Pachuca - GEODIS Park, Nashville; kick off 1am

Group H: FC Salzberg vs Real Madrid - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Knockout stage - round of 16

Saturday, 28 June

Match 49: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia;kick off 5pm

Match 50: Group C winners vs Group D runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 9pm

Sunday, 29 June

Match 51: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm

Match 52: Group D winners vs Group C runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 9pm

Monday, 30 June

Match 53: Group E winners vs Group F runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Match 54: Group G winners vs Group H runners-up - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am

Tuesday, 1 July

Match 55: Group H winners vs Group G runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Match 56: Group F winners vs Group E runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am

Quarter-final fixtures

Friday, 4 July

Match 57: Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm

Match 58: Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Saturday, 5 July

Match 59: Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm

Match 60: Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 9pm

Semi-final fixtures

Tuesday, 8 July

Match 61: Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

Wednesday, 9 July

Match 62: Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

FIFA Club World Cup Final

Sunday, 13 July

Match 63: Winner match 61 vs Winner match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

What's the format of the Club World Cup?

The top two teams in each group qualifying to the knockout stage.

The last-16 stage - the first single knockout round - then moves to the quarter-final, semi-final and then final. There is no third-placed play-off between the two losing semi-final teams.

Messi's Inter Miami will take on Egyptian side Al Ahly at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in the opening match. See the full Club World Cup schedule.

Who are the current Club World Cup champions?

Manchester City added the Club World Cup to their trophy collection in 2023 as Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden helped them breeze to a 4-0 final win over Fluminense.

And what's this about Robbie Williams at the Club World Cup?

Robbie Williams will perform at the Club World Cup as part of his ambassadorial role at FIFA.

The singer has been named as music ambassador for football's governing body and will work with FIFA at future events and tournaments.

He performed at the Club World Cup launch event earlier in January and FIFA has confirmed to Sky Sports News that he will be performing at this summer's tournament.