Transfer news: January transfer window 2026 | Premier League deals, ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news across the whole of the January transfer window with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' website and app, and on Sky Sports News

Monday 5 January 2026 12:41, UK

The winter transfer window opened on January 1 and closes on February 2 at 7pm. Find out who is on the move across the Premier League.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2026 January transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Arsenal transfers

In

-

Out

-

Aston Villa transfers

In

Alysson - Gremio, £10m

Out

Aidan Borland - Swindon, loan

Bournemouth transfers

In

Fraser Forster - unattached, free

Out

Julian Araujo - Celtic, loan

Brentford transfers

In

-

Out

Iwan Morgan - Shrewsbury Town, loan

Michael Olakigbe - Swindon, loan

Brighton transfers

In

Pascal Gross - Borussia Dortmund, £1.2m

Out

-

Burnley transfers

In

-

Out

Hannes Delcroix - Lugano, undisclosed

Joseph Bevan - Dundee, undisclosed

Chelsea transfers

In

-

Out

-

Crystal Palace transfers

In

Brennan Johnson - Tottenham, £35m

Hindolo Mustapha - Nurnberg, loan recall

Out

-

Everton transfers

In

Harrison Armstrong - Preston, loan recall

Out

-

Fulham transfers

In

-

Out

-

Leeds transfers

In

-

Out

-

Liverpool transfers

In

Owen Beck - Derby, loan recall

Out

James Norris - Shelbourne, undisclosed

Manchester City transfers

In

-

Out

-

Manchester United transfers

In

Toby Collyer - West Brom, loan recall

Sonny Aljofree - Notts County, loan recall

Out

-

Newcastle United transfers

In

-

Out

Antonio Cordero - Cadiz, loan

Nottingham Forest transfers

In

-

Out

-

Sunderland transfers

In

-

Out

-

Tottenham transfers

In

-

Out

Brennan Johnson - Crystal Palace, £35m

Kota Takai - Borussia Monchengladbach, loan

Manor Solomon - Fiorentina, loan

Jamie Donley - Oxford, loan

West Ham transfers

In

Pablo - Gil Vicente, £20m

Taty Castellanos - Lazio, £25.2m

Out

Niclas Fullkrug - AC Milan, loan

Luis Guilherme - Sporting, £17.5m

Wolves transfers

In

-

Out

-

