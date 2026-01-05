Transfer news: January transfer window 2026 | Premier League deals, ins and outs
Monday 5 January 2026 12:41, UK
The winter transfer window opened on January 1 and closes on February 2 at 7pm. Find out who is on the move across the Premier League.
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2026 January transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Arsenal transfers
In
-
Out
-
Aston Villa transfers
In
Alysson - Gremio, £10m
Out
Aidan Borland - Swindon, loan
Bournemouth transfers
In
Fraser Forster - unattached, free
Out
Julian Araujo - Celtic, loan
Brentford transfers
In
-
Out
Iwan Morgan - Shrewsbury Town, loan
Michael Olakigbe - Swindon, loan
Brighton transfers
In
Pascal Gross - Borussia Dortmund, £1.2m
Out
-
Burnley transfers
In
-
Out
Hannes Delcroix - Lugano, undisclosed
Joseph Bevan - Dundee, undisclosed
Chelsea transfers
In
-
Out
-
Crystal Palace transfers
In
Brennan Johnson - Tottenham, £35m
Hindolo Mustapha - Nurnberg, loan recall
Out
-
Everton transfers
In
Harrison Armstrong - Preston, loan recall
Out
-
Fulham transfers
In
-
Out
-
Leeds transfers
In
-
Out
-
Liverpool transfers
In
Owen Beck - Derby, loan recall
Out
James Norris - Shelbourne, undisclosed
Manchester City transfers
In
-
Out
-
Manchester United transfers
In
Toby Collyer - West Brom, loan recall
Sonny Aljofree - Notts County, loan recall
Out
-
Newcastle United transfers
In
-
Out
Antonio Cordero - Cadiz, loan
Nottingham Forest transfers
In
-
Out
-
Sunderland transfers
In
-
Out
-
Tottenham transfers
In
-
Out
Brennan Johnson - Crystal Palace, £35m
Kota Takai - Borussia Monchengladbach, loan
Manor Solomon - Fiorentina, loan
Jamie Donley - Oxford, loan
West Ham transfers
In
Pablo - Gil Vicente, £20m
Taty Castellanos - Lazio, £25.2m
Out
Niclas Fullkrug - AC Milan, loan
Luis Guilherme - Sporting, £17.5m
Wolves transfers
In
-
Out
-