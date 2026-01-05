Transfer news: January transfer window 2026 | Premier League deals, ins and outs

The winter transfer window opened on January 1 and closes on February 2 at 7pm. Find out who is on the move across the Premier League.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2026 January transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

-

Out

-

In

Alysson - Gremio, £10m

Out

Aidan Borland - Swindon, loan

In

Fraser Forster - unattached, free

Out

Julian Araujo - Celtic, loan

In

-

Out

Iwan Morgan - Shrewsbury Town, loan

Michael Olakigbe - Swindon, loan

In

Pascal Gross - Borussia Dortmund, £1.2m

Out

-

In

-

Out

Hannes Delcroix - Lugano, undisclosed

Joseph Bevan - Dundee, undisclosed

In

-

Out

-

In

Brennan Johnson - Tottenham, £35m

Hindolo Mustapha - Nurnberg, loan recall

Out

-

In

Harrison Armstrong - Preston, loan recall

Out

-

In

-

Out



-

In

-

Out

-

In

Owen Beck - Derby, loan recall

Out

James Norris - Shelbourne, undisclosed

In

-

Out

-

In

Toby Collyer - West Brom, loan recall

Sonny Aljofree - Notts County, loan recall

Out

-

In

-

Out

Antonio Cordero - Cadiz, loan

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Brennan Johnson - Crystal Palace, £35m

Kota Takai - Borussia Monchengladbach, loan

Manor Solomon - Fiorentina, loan

Jamie Donley - Oxford, loan

In

Pablo - Gil Vicente, £20m

Taty Castellanos - Lazio, £25.2m

Out

Niclas Fullkrug - AC Milan, loan

Luis Guilherme - Sporting, £17.5m

In

-

Out

-