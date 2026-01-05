West Ham transfer news: Taty Castellanos signs from Lazio as Hammers have no intention of sacking boss Nuno Espirito Santo

West Ham have no intention of sacking boss Nuno Espirito Santo as the club made their second January signing with the £25.2m arrival of forward Taty Castellanos from Lazio.

The 27-year-old joins the relegation-threatened Hammers just three days after the £20m signing of striker Pablo Felipe from Portuguese side Gil Vicente.

Sky Sports News understands the club's January transfer plans are centred around the Portuguese's targets as the club backs Nuno.

West Ham have now splashed out £45.2m on attacking recruits just five days into the window, with both Castellanos and Pablo available for Tuesday's crunch Premier League home game against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports.

There have been reports that the Forest clash could be pivotal for Nuno's future after Saturday's woeful 3-0 defeat at bottom club Wolves, which was their first league win of the season.

But Sky Sports News understands that recruitment plans will continue for the players Nuno has identified, who can help take them away from danger with West Ham sitting 18th and four points from safety.

One of those was striker Pablo, a player who is also represented by Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency, the same as Nuno's.

And another key target has swiftly arrived, with Castellanos signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at the London Stadium.

West Ham are also hoping to sign Fulham winger Adama Traore, whom Nuno worked with at Wolves.

Castellanos: I'll bring fighting spirit

Image: New West Ham signing Taty Castellanos. Pic: West Ham United FC.

Castellanos, who will wear the No 11 shirt, has scored twice in 12 appearances in all competitions this season for Lazio.

The Argentine said: "I'm really happy because it's a very important challenge for me personally and I've come to contribute, to try to help the team as much as I can.

"Every match is a battle, and I'm here to contribute that, to try to bring that energy, that fighting spirit I have inside, so that every match is as important and as tough as possible.

"I hope to give my all to the fans. I've always defended the jersey of every team with the utmost responsibility, and I want to tell them that I'm going to give everything to defend this jersey, and obviously, to achieve our goals day after day. That's the most important thing."

Can West Ham turn things around?

Castellanos' arrival comes just two days after a dismal defeat at Molineux, which saw Nuno apologise, describing the result as "embarrassing" and admitting he has never felt worse on a football pitch.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson and Jamie Redknapp gave a damning assessment of West Ham and their survival chances after the 3-0 drubbing at Wolves.

Merson said: "I can't see it (West Ham getting out of trouble).

"With Fulham, Brighton, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, I thought, 'Get 10 points out of these games, and you've got a chance.' Three games gone and you've got one point. I think they're relegated.

"They'll be building a new team if they go down to the Championship. They have to have a go. It's a must-win game (against Forest on Tuesday) because their fixtures after this aren't kind at all.

"After 15 games, it's two wins for Nuno. Was it the right change? It's easy in hindsight but I'm going to say no. They're petrified at home. The fans pay decent money to watch this team and they need to see more. I think it's an absolute cup final on Tuesday."

Redknapp said of the situation: "It's desperate. The fans have had enough. It's not been good enough by any stretch of the imagination.

"I can only imagine what the dressing room is like right now, but somehow they have to get together because it looks like they're staring relegation in the face.

"It was difficult for Graham Potter, but Nuno has not had the desired effect. They are conceding goals, goals from set-pieces.

"Jarrod Bowen said in midweek it was the first time he'd seen his team fight, and that's quite damning. When you're in this predicament, you have to fight for every inch and this side don't.

"Some of the players may think they're too good for this situation - well, they're not.

"If they're incredibly good in the transfer market, they might have a chance. Things can quickly change, but with this squad, they go down.

"They have to find something but that's precarious for the club if they have big wages and go down. It's a massive dilemma, but they have to try something."