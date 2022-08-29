Wesley Fofana: Leicester defender set for medical ahead of £70m move to Chelsea

Wesley Fofana is set to undergo his Chelsea medical on Monday ahead of a £70m move from Leicester.

Fofana has reportedly flown to the USA for the tests.

According to The Athletic, this is for new owner Toddy Boehly's "peace of mind" after Fofana's serious injury last season. He missed most of the campaign due to a fractured fibula.

Chelsea and Leicester reached a verbal agreement on Friday after a protracted saga over his valuation. Leicester had wanted more than the £80m they got from Manchester United for Harry Maguire.

This had frustrated the player and he was left out of the Foxes' last two games against Chelsea and Southampton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Fofana's Premier League best bits for Leicester City

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said last week: "He won't be available for the weekend [against Chelsea] and has trained with the U23 squad.

"My concentration is on the players that we have, and the team. I can't lose energy. If something will be done, it will be done with the clubs. Until that happens we just have to work with what we have."

Rodgers added: "Hopefully [there will be some transfer business done between now and the end of the window]. That would be really good for the team to be able to do that, to improve the squad is always important. But until that changes, we will work with what we have."

Fofana is now expected to sign a six-year deal as a Chelsea player and fulfil his dream of emulating Didier Drogba by playing for the club. Drogba is considered a legend in Fofana's home city of Marseille.

Before a verbal agreement was reached, a third Chelsea bid for Fofana, worth £70m in total, was immediately rejected.

The offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the additional payments were described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.

Chelsea previously had two bids in excess of £60m rejected.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the match between Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical.

The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.

Talks went into the night with Hudson-Odoi's representative - his brother Bradley - able to convince Leverkusen to take the deal on the terms Chelsea wanted.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.