Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical.

The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.

Talks went into the night with Hudson-Odoi's representative - his brother Bradley - able to convince Leverkusen to take the deal on the terms Chelsea wanted.

Sky Sports News was told last week that there was late interest from another German club - but the player's preferred destination is Leverkusen.

Hudson-Odoi and his representatives listened to all offers and spoke to a number of clubs before deciding Leverkusen presented the best option for his development.

As many as 20 clubs - both in England and in Europe - were thought to have been interested in signing Hudson-Odoi earlier this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the match between Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League

The forward came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has two years left on his current contract, scoring 16 goals in 126 appearances since his first team debut in 2018.

He came close to joining Borussia Dortmund on loan last summer - only for Chelsea to block the move on Deadline Day.

Image: Wesley Fofana is also close to a Chelsea move

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Leicester over a fee for Wesley Fofana.

Sky Sports News has been told that the agreed fee is for £70m plus add-ons, but the detail of the structure of payments, and exact terms of add-ons are still to be decided.

However, the ultimate fee is unlikely to go beyond £75m. Personal terms between Fofana and Chelsea are expected to be agreed quickly and will not bring up any problems.

A third Chelsea bid for Fofana, worth £70m in total, was immediately rejected last week.

The offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the additional payments were described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.

Chelsea previously had two bids in excess of £60m rejected.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.