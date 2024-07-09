Jarrad Branthwaite transfer news: Man Utd's improved bid worth up to £50m rejected by Everton

Manchester United have had a second bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite rejected, which was thought to be in the region of £45m plus £5m in add ons.

Manchester United now have to decide if they will go back in with an improved bid.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Everton had turned down a first offer from United, which fell considerably short of their valuation of the defender, with one source suggesting the bid was worth £35m plus add-ons.

Everton regard Branthwaite as a key player.

Branthwaite played 35 times for Everton in the Premier League last season, although he was cut from England's Euro 2024 preliminary squad.

Manchester United also continue to negotiate with Bayern Munich over Matthijs de Ligt.

Talks with Bayern over De Ligt have been described as positive. There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

Bayern want £42.5m plus add-ons.

Sky Sports News understands Manchester United also have an agreement in principle with Lille for defender Leny Yoro worth €50m (£42.2).

Signing two central defenders in this window has not been ruled out.

United want to replace Raphael Varane after he left the club following the expiration of his contract.

Further additions will depend on whether there are more departures in that position.

Victor Lindelof's future could be key. The defender has entered the final year of his contract and there are currently no talks planned over a new deal.

Fenerbahce are one of a number of clubs interested in the Sweden international.

Talks continue with Jonny Evans and his representatives over a new one-year deal.

