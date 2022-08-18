Casemiro: Real Madrid open to selling midfielder to Man Utd in transfer deal worth over £60m

Real Madrid are open to the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United in a potential deal worth in excess of £60m.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs with United receiving enough encouragement to give them belief that a deal is possible.

The 30-year-old is greatly appreciated by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti. However, Casemiro is reportedly not viewed as indispensable given the wealth of options the Champions League holders have in the centre of the pitch.

Luka Modric signed a contract extension to 2023 and Toni Kroos also provides pedigreed experience to mesh with younger talents, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

Real cannot guarantee a spread of minutes to Manchester United's potential new signing. It will be viewed as sensible to get his wages off the books, while banking a big transfer fee.

United have desperately needed a defensive midfielder for years and the Brazilian offers attributes manager Erik ten Hag does not possess in his squad.

Whether Casemiro is actually minded to exit the Bernabeu for Europa League football at Old Trafford is the unknown, even with the prospect of doubling his salary.

He is considering his options given he needs game time ahead of the World Cup and has been tempted by United's proposal.

Real have stressed the final decision is Casemiro's to make.

The former Sao Paulo man has played over 300 times for Madrid and has been part of five Champions League successes.

United remain interested in Caicedo

Image: Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo is a Manchester United target this summer

With two weeks to go until the transfer window closes, Man Utd are looking at other midfield options with a move for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot now increasingly unlikely due to wage demands. Though, they have increased interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

United are deciding internally whether to formalise the interest given Brighton's strong "no intention of selling" stance.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian impressed in Brighton's 2-1 opening-weekend win at Old Trafford as Graham Potter's side handed new United boss Erik ten Hag defeat in his first game in charge.

Caicedo only made his Premier League debut for Brighton at Arsenal in April. He has become a first-team regular for Potter having started their last 10 league games and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

United are long-term admirers of Caicedo - they were looking at signing him when he joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in February 2021.

However, Brighton's transfer policy is that they will only sell at the right time for the right price.

United will have internal discussions about whether to make their interest formal with an official bid.

Caicedo, whose deal at Brighton lasts until the summer of 2025, also scored his first Premier League goal against United in the stunning 4-0 win at the Amex Stadium in May.

In October last year, he became the first player born in the 21st century to score in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, with a goal in Ecuador's 4-2 win over Uruguay.

Brighton have already sold two key players to Premier League sides this summer after the departures of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in a £60m deal and midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for £35m.

Caicedo interest comes amid dwindling optimism over De Jong deal

Manchester United's interest in Caicedo comes following dwindling optimism in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Man Utd have not given up hope of signing De Jong as they feel Barca want to do a deal and have a broad agreement worth £72m.

They also believe the Netherlands player wants to come but they know the potential move has dragged on for far longer than they wanted or anticipated.

Sky Sports News has been told "the door has not been closed" on a deal to sign De Jong - but "confidence is not high" a transfer can happen.

Man Utd have been looking at other options throughout the summer given the problematic nature of the De Jong deal.

Alternative options may need to be triggered soon as there are only 16 days left in the window.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also in the market to sign a goalkeeper after Dean Henderson left on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Their target is a pool of three 'keepers who are all capable of playing in the first team.'

David de Gea is currently the number one choice with Tom Heaton number two.

United interested in signing a forward this summer

Man Utd also remain in the market for a forward player, with PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo a player of interest.

They are being respectful of PSV's involvement in the Champions League qualifiers and are likely to pursue the 23-year-old in the final week of the window.

Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic is also a player they are looking at. The Austrian may be reasonably priced as he has entered the final year of his contract and wants to come to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata with the former Chelsea striker becoming an interest to Ten Hag's side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another forward that came up for United during talks with Barcelona but as it stands, their interest has not gone any further with Chelsea pushing to sign him.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave United this month if Ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward.

United's position has not changed and Ronaldo is not for sale. He still has a year left on his contract and United have the option of extending it by another 12 months.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were still two possible destinations for Ronaldo if United change their stance and let him leave.

However, there are senior figures at both clubs who are not convinced they should sign Ronaldo.

