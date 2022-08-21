Antony: Man Utd likely to submit improved offer to Ajax for Brazilian winger

Manchester United are likely to go in with an improved offer to sign Ajax winger Antony.

United are thought to be encouraged by Antony's omission from the Ajax squad for Sunday's game at Sparta Rotterdam in the latest indication the player wants to make the move to Old Trafford.

One source has told Sky Sports News the player is "not mentally right" to play following United's £67.9m (€80m) bid.

United are reluctant to pay more than £67.9m but are now exploring a new offer with an improved structure of payments.

United are prepared to walk away from a deal if the numbers are too high and remain interested in PSV's Cody Gakpo and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. Pulisic was named on the substitutes' bench for Chelsea's trip to Elland Road to play Leeds on Sunday.

United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to be reunited with Antony, who he signed for Ajax in the summer of 2020. The pair won two Eredivisie titles and the Dutch Cup during their time together in Amsterdam.

The 22-year-old was a key part of Ajax's side last year, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10 more to help the team to the title and the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.