Martin Dubravka: Manchester United agree deal in principle for Newcastle goalkeeper

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The 33-year-old will move to Old Trafford on loan. Man Utd will have the option to make the deal permanent - an option that will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes.

The Slovakia international told Newcastle earlier this week that he wanted to leave the club and join Man Utd.

Dubravka has been pushed down the pecking order at St James' Park following the arrival of Nick Pope and wasn't in the squad for their Premier League fixture at Wolves on Sunday.

Man Utd have been keen to sign a goalkeeper to provide competition for David de Gea and Tom Heaton after Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

Erik ten Hag is also eager to put pressure on De Gea, who made a costly error in Man Utd's 4-0 defeat at Brentford earlier this month.

Man Utd looked at a number of other goalkeepers, including Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer, but are now set to bring in Dubravka.

Trapp: Why I rejected Man Utd

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp said on Thursday he had received and rejected an offer to join Manchester United, instead opting to remain with the Europa League winners, who are competing in this season's Champions League.

"There was a lot of talk in the past days about an interest from Manchester United," Trapp said on social media. "It is correct that I have a written offer.

"Manchester United are a world-class team and that I consider it and think about it is something, I am sure, everyone can understand. Yesterday, however, I informed both clubs that I decided for Eintracht."

The 32-year-old Trapp, who played for Paris Saint-Germain between 2015 and 2018, has settled well in Frankfurt since his return, initially on loan in 2018. He has also earned six caps for Germany.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on MNF, Jamie Carragher analyses Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's decision to have his team play out from the back

De Gea's mistakes cost Man Utd at Brentford a couple of weeks ago but there are also doubts about whether he is a good fit for Ten Hag's style of play.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate took a closer look at the Spaniard's distribution with the ball at his feet to assess whether De Gea can adapt to Ten Hag's preferred approach to the game.

Read the feature here

