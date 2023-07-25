Erik ten Hag on Man Utd transfer pursuit: We've made progress, we're doing everything in our power

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are making progress in their pursuit of a new striker, and wants a resolution as soon as possible.

Already light of a frontman in his first season at Old Trafford, the acrimonious exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and January loan move for Wout Weghorst underlined the need for an attacking acquisition.

United have signed midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer but work continues to sign a striker, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund targeted.

"We make progress, yeah," Ten Hag said when asked about United's pursuit of a striker. "But you know how it works - when we have him, we will tell you directly.

"The only thing I can say is we do everything that's in our power to get that done. If it was up to me, yeah, as soon as possible. The earlier the better because we have to integrate him in the team, the way of play.

Image: Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund is wanted by Manchester United

"In an ideal situation, he was already here but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager and you have to deal with the situation."

There is said to already be a "hot market" for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe with the interested clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Asked about a move for Mbappe, even on loan, Ten Hag said: "We never speak about players who are under contract in other clubs."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains a scenario that would enable Kylian Mbappe to play in the Premier League next season

United need a striker to bolster a goal-shy side, whose return of 58 was comfortably the lowest in the Premier League's top six last season.

Marcus Rashford scored a career-high 30 club goals, but Ten Hag wants more from the rest of the team.

"We are underperforming there, and we are aware of it so others have to contribute also in that area but therefore we are looking for scoring abilities," said Ten Hag, who has given the green light for forward Anthony Elanga to join Nottingham Forest.

"I think with Mason Mount already we have a player extra who is capable of not only scoring goals but also to create, and to put players like Rashford into position to score more goals. But as a whole team we have to score more."

A fully fit Anthony Martial would certainly aid that cause next season. The France international impressed during the last pre-season tour, only to score nine goals in 29 appearances during an injury-hit campaign that was ended by a hamstring issue.

Image: Anthony Martial scored nine goals in 29 appearances last season

"Today he was in the team training, so that is really hopeful," Ten Hag said after Monday's session in San Diego. "Of course, when you have a player in your squad you expect that he is available and players have to take responsibility to be available.

"But when he is not, I have to deal with the situation and we show we can be successful without that striker.

"But it's easier when you have that striker in the team because I think every club who wins big trophies has scoring abilities in that team.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW Final Men’s Ashes Test – July 27 to 31 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Belgian Grand Prix – July 28 to 30 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue – July 25 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Australia vs New Zealand – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

St Helens vs Leeds – July 28 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

"We need a good squad and Anthony Martial is a brilliant football player so he will help us, he scores goals.

"Also in other areas of football like pressing, in possession, combinations, he's a great player, so let's hope he will be fit and he stays fit."

Man Utd will look to make it four wins from four in pre-season when they take on Wrexham on Wednesday morning (July 26); kick-off 3.30am.