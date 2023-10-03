Jadon Sancho: Man Utd forward likely to leave in January after falling out with Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Manchester United in January after a breakdown in relationship with manager Erik ten Hag, according to Sky Germany.

At this stage, a loan move is more likely than a permanent transfer, with a return to former club Borussia Dortmund unexpected but not entirely ruled out.

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic is understood to be in regular contact with the England international.

Ten Hag has no intention of backing down in his stand-off with Sancho, who has not featured for the club since August after declaring on social media he has "been a scapegoat for a long time".

That was in response to Ten Hag stating he did not select the winger in the squad for the defeat at Arsenal due to his "performance in training".

United were hoping the matter could be resolved, with director of football John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold trying to mediate, but there remains no compromise from either party.

Sky Sports News has been told senior players at United have also tried to remedy the situation without resolution.

As such, it is likely Sancho will depart Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, although a destination is yet to be determined.

'Dortmund to find it difficult to sign Sancho'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"At the moment, Sancho is frozen out and training on his own, away from the first-team squad because he's refusing to say sorry to his manager Erik ten Hag.

"Sky Germany are saying Sancho has been in regular contact with Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic. Sancho used to play at Dortmund and for a while Terzic was his manager because he was interim manager towards the end of Sancho's time at the club.

"Dortmund, according to Sky Germany, want him back. It's more likely to be a loan than a permanent move but they're also saying it's unlikely he would return to the club. Dortmund realise it will be difficult to get him out of Manchester United.

"Sorry is the hardest word for Sancho. Looking from the outside, why doesn't he just say sorry? Then he would be welcomed back into the first-team picture. Obviously he feels so strongly about this issue.

"If it carries on and on until January then he would have to leave United. He can't waste his career away not playing. The most likely thing that would happen then would be a loan move to a club abroad. I'm sure a lot of clubs would like to sign him because he is a fantastic player."