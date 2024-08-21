Conor Gallagher transfer: Atletico Madrid sign midfielder from Chelsea in £36m deal

Conor Gallagher has completed his protracted move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea in a £36m deal.

Gallagher's transfer looked to have fallen through following the collapse of Chelsea's move for Atletico striker Samu Omorodion, but the deal was revived after the Blues agreed to sign Joao Felix from the Spanish club.

Atletico remained determined to sign Gallagher, having been impressed by him during his five-day stay in Madrid and how he handled the situation, which only reinforced their desire to have him in their squad.

The England international passed a medical and agreed a five-year deal to join Atletico while in Madrid, and had been pictured in the Wanda Metropolitano by the club, before having to return.

But the 24-year-old is now officially an Atletico player after signing a deal at the club until 2029.

In a video message on Instagram, Gallagher said: "To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true.

"It's been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions. I loved every moment. These memories will last forever.

"I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed meant the world to me. Thank you for everything.

"I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge!"

Chelsea set to sign Felix from Atletico

Felix has completed his Chelsea medical and is now finalising a permanent move to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £46.3m.

Felix is understood to be joining Chelsea for a £42m fixed fee, plus £4.3m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old forward is expected to sign a six-year contract that includes the option for a further year.

The funds Atletico receive for the Portugal international from the Blues has allowed them to complete a deal for Gallagher.

Chelsea will also try to sign a new striker during this window after they complete a deal for Felix.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen has been a target all summer but at the moment Chelsea would not sign him on a permanent deal.

After another "chaotic" summer at Stamford Bridge, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher laid out the "bizarre" problems Chelsea have brought upon themselves.

Neville said: "One thing we do know is they have recruited badly. There are players they bought two years ago who they are already trying to get rid of. It feels chaotic and bizarre some of the contract lengths being given.

"I ask the question quite regularly; what is it they know that the rest of football doesn't know? Smart clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Arsenal, Man City - what do this group of owners know that the rest of football doesn't?

Carragher said: "Chelsea have just got to stop buying players, and players have got to stop signing for Chelsea. If I was a player, I'd think 'why I would sign?'.

"The only reason you would sign is because your agent might say, 'we're getting a seven-year deal on big money, that's guaranteed money for seven years.

"You know what I would say? Back yourself, sign a four-year deal at a proper club. When you're due for renewal, your money goes up anyway.

"It's not a young and exciting team. They've bought Joao Felix, where's he going to play? They signed Pedro Neto a week ago, where's he going to play when you've got Cole Palmer already?

"You want to ask about where Joao Felix is going to play, I've got another question - where's he going to get changed at the training ground?

"How are all these players in one dressing room? How are you putting on a training session?"