Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool set to complete signing of Fulham winger

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham after initially missing out on the winger on Deadline Day in January.

It is understood that the 19-year-old will move to Anfield this summer on a five-year contract.

Carvalho's current deal expires this summer and Fulham would be entitled to compensation set by a tribunal should the teenager join another English side at the end of that, while continental clubs would only need to pay a nominal fee.

Reports suggest Carvalho has already undergone a medical with his current club's permission ahead of a transfer which would see Liverpool pay Fulham £5m plus add-ons.

Liverpool's move for Carvalho in January fell through after the Premier League side ran out of time to complete the deal on Deadline Day.

Jurgen Klopp's side were set to sign Carvalho and loan him back to Fulham for the rest of the season but he remained with the Championship leaders anyway with no deal having been agreed.

Carvalho has scored seven goals in 29 Championship appearances for Marco Silva's side this season and also found the net in Fulham's 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

In February 2021 Liverpool were ordered to pay Fulham a record compensation fee for a 16-year-old following Harvey Elliott's transfer to the club in 2019. Once add-on clauses are met, Fulham could receive a fee in the region of £4m and have also inserted a substantial sell-on clause, understood to be 20 per cent.

Fulham are currently 11 points clear of Bournemouth at the top of the Championship table as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

