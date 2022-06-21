Takumi Minamino: Monaco agree transfer deal worth £15.5m for Liverpool forward

Monaco have agreed a deal worth £15.5m (€18m) with Liverpool to sign Japan forward Takumi Minamino.

The fee is an initial £12.9m (€15m) plus a further £2.6m (€3m) in add ons.

Minamino, 27, signed from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020, and has played 55 times for Liverpool, scoring 14 times.

The forward spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Southampton, scoring twice in 10 Premier League games, before returning to Anfield last summer.

Minamino ended up featuring in 22 matches in all competitions to aid Liverpool's Quadruple challenge last season, netting 10 times, including key goals in the club's FA Cup and League Cup triumphs.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in forwards Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez, for a club-record £85m - this summer, with Sadio Mane set to leave after Liverpool agreed to sell the Senegal international to Bayern Munich for a deal worth up to £35m.

Liverpool begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday August 6.

It will be the fourth season in a row in which Liverpool have started a new campaign against a Premier League newcomer.

But after then facing Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Man Utd at Old Trafford on August 20.

September will feature away trips to both Everton and Chelsea in September and Liverpool will also face back-to-back clashes against Arsenal and champions Man City on October 8 and 15 respectively.

Liverpool's final game before the season stops temporarily for the winter World Cup will be against Southampton at Anfield on November 12 before returning to action at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Reds then host arch-rivals United on March 4, before tricky-looking clashes in consecutive weekends at City (April 1) and against Arsenal at Anfield (April 8), before finishing the season at Southampton.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.