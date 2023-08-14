Romeo Lavia: Liverpool agree £60m transfer deal with Southampton for midfielder also wanted by Chelsea

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, Sky Sports News understands.

However, Chelsea are still pushing to sign Lavia and had been close to an agreement with Saints late last week.

Sources have told Sky Sports News that the total package agreed between Liverpool and Southampton on Sunday night is worth £60m.

Liverpool have already missed out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. The Blues have agreed a deal with Brighton worth a British record £115m for Caicedo. That follows Liverpool having a £111m offer accepted only for the 21-year-old to inform them he intended to join Chelsea.

Southampton had been holding firm on their £50m valuation of 19-year-old Lavia. Chelsea had made an offer of £48m last week, while Liverpool had seen three previous offers turned down this summer.

Chelsea want to bring in two midfielders in this window and talks between them and Leeds United over the signing of Tyler Adams broke down last week after the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look at why some of the Premier League's elite are targeting a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer but is expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Belgium international did not come off the bench during Southampton's win over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening night of the season, while he was not named in the squad for the Carabao Cup defeat at Gillingham on Tuesday or the 4-4 draw with Norwich on Saturday.

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.