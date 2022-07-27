Ruben Vinagre: Everton take Sporting Lisbon defender on loan

Everton have signed Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan deal.

The versatile Portugal Under-21 international, who can play as either a left-back or a left-sided wing-back, spent five years at Wolves between 2017 and 2022, the first of which was on loan from Monaco.

The Portuguese club then turned the 23-year-old's loan into a permanent move this summer, before he joined Frank Lampard's side, who also have the option to purchase the player at the end of next season.

Vinagre is the second player to arrive at Goodison Park this summer after the signing of James Tarkowski on a free from Burnley.

"It's a dream come true to join a big club like Everton," Vinagre told evertontv. "The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

Image: Ruben Vinagre celebrates after scoring one of his three Wolves goals

"The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole - one of football's best left-backs - is very big for me.



"Kevin [Thelwell] was important, too, because he knows me very well from when we worked together at Wolves. He explained to me about Everton's proud history and the qualities you need here because it's a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.



"I give everything for my team-mates. I always want to win because that is the only way. That's why I've come to Everton: to win. They are my characteristics.



"I'm good with the ball, I like to attack and also recover the ball - I like to do everything in the game!



"I remember that Goodison Park is a very difficult stadium to play in for opponents because of the atmosphere. Now it's good to be on Everton fans' side. I'm looking forward to getting started."



Meanwhile, Lampard said of the new signing: "I'm looking forward to working with Ruben this season. He's a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad. It's important to have competition for places and bringing Ruben in gives us more options."

Everton will begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with the visit of Chelsea to Goodison Park - live on Sky Sports - as Frank Lampard faces his former club seeking a winning start to the new season.

Richarlison scored the only goal of the game when the two sides last met in April to spark a run of 10 points from five games which preserved Everton's top-flight status for a 69th successive season. The game is live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm on August 6.

The Toffees will hope to avoid any such relegation fears this time around, and will face trips to Aston Villa (August 13), Brentford (August 27) and Leeds (August 30) after the season's curtain-raiser - with a home game against Nottingham Forest (August 20) sandwiched in between a hectic opening month.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes next on September 3 at Goodison with the reverse fixture at Anfield falling on February 11. Everton's final fixture before the pause for the World Cup is away to Bournemouth on November 12.

The Premier League season resumes on Boxing Day with Everton hosting Wolves, while their campaign ends on May 28 with Bournemouth coming to Merseyside.