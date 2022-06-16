Everton: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Everton will begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with the visit of Chelsea to Goodison Park - live on Sky Sports - as Frank Lampard faces his former club seeking a winning start to the new season.

Richarlison scored the only goal of the game when the two sides last met in April to spark a run of 10 points from five games which preserved Everton's top-flight status for a 69th successive season. The game is live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm on August 6.

The Toffees will hope to avoid any such relegation fears this time around, and will face trips to Aston Villa (August 13), Brentford (August 27) and Leeds (August 30) after the season's curtain-raiser - with a home game against Nottingham Forest (August 20) sandwiched in between a hectic opening month.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes next on September 3 at Goodison with the reverse fixture at Anfield falling on February 11. Everton's final fixture before the pause for the World Cup is away to Bournemouth on November 12.

The Premier League season resumes on Boxing Day with Everton hosting Wolves, while their campaign ends on May 28 with Bournemouth coming to Merseyside.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Chelsea (h) - live on Sky Sports

13: Aston Villa (a)

20: Nottingham Forest (h)

27: Brentford (a)

30: Leeds United (a)

September

3: Liverpool (h)

10: Arsenal (a)

17: West Ham (h)

October

1: Southampton (a)

8: Manchester United (h)

15: Tottenham (a)

19: Newcastle (a)

22: Crystal Palace (h)

29: Fulham (a)

November

5: Leicester (h)

12: Bournemouth (a)

December

26: Wolves (h)

31: Man City (a)

January

2: Brighton (h)

14: Southampton (h)

21: West Ham (a)

February

4: Arsenal (h)

11: Liverpool (a)

18: Leeds (h)

25: Aston Villa (h)

March

4: Nottingham Forest (a)

11: Brentford (h)

18: Chelsea (a)

April

1: Tottenham (h)

8: Manchester United (a)

15: Fulham (h)

22: Crystal Palace (a)

25: Newcastle United (h)

29: Leicester (a)

May

6: Brighton (a)

13: Manchester City (h)

20: Wolves (a)

28: Bournemouth (h)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.