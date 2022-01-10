Tottenham transfer news: Spurs hold Tanguy Ndombele exit talks as offers for Dele Alli will be considered

Tottenham have rejected a £15m bid from Ajax for Steven Bergwijn and remain in talks with the Dutch side over the sale of the winger.

The club have also held talks for Tanguy Ndombele to leave the club this January, with Spurs also considering offers for Dele Alli to depart.

Ajax officials believe they can tempt Spurs into selling Bergwijn with reports in Amsterdam suggest Ajax want him before the weekend with director of football and former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars overseeing the deal.

Sky Sports News reported last month Ajax were interested in Bergwijn, who joined Spurs from PSV Eindhoven a little under two years ago.

Bergwijn has been restricted to just 310 minutes of Premier League action this season, but impressed in last month's 2-1 Carabao Cup win over West Ham, scoring the opener before setting up Lucas Moura's winner for Spurs.

Nevertheless, Tottenham remain open to his sale and Ajax want to buy him

Meanwhile, Spurs have spoken to Spanish and Italian clubs over an exit for Ndombele, who has struggled to make an impact since joining for a club-record £63m from Lyon in the summer of 2019.

The departure talks took place before Sunday's FA Cup win over Morecambe which saw the midfielder loudly booed after he showed no urgency to get off the pitch when substituted on the hour mark with Spurs trailing 1-0.

Despite being handed a starting spot against the League One strugglers, Ndombele again failed to impress and headed straight down the tunnel after being jeered off.

Sky Sports News has been told Ndombele is not unhappy at Tottenham, but he would consider a move elsewhere if a suitable option was to emerge this month.

The 25-year-old has three-and-a-half years left on his Spurs contract making the negotiations for a permanent move away from north London complex for both player and club.

Asked about the crowd reaction to Ndombele, Spurs boss Antonio Conte said: "You have to be good to try to change your opinion. If someone is disappointed with you. It's normal.

"We have to know very well that if we perform well, the fans are happy. If you don't perform well, the fans are not happy. This is football. If we think the fans have to be happy any time, if you win or lose, I think that's not right.

"Me, for sure, when I don't win, I'm not happy, I am upset and I think that is OK."

Tottenham to consider offers for Alli and Doherty

Tottenham will also consider formal offers for Dele Alli and Matt Doherty to leave the club this month.

Alli has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season and has scored two goals.

The 25-year-old has struggled for form in the last few seasons and is yet to impress new head coach Conte.

Doherty could also join the England midfielder in leaving Spurs this January.

The Republic of Ireland right-back has started only 13 Premier League games for the club since joining from Wolves in August 2020.

He has two-and-a-half years left on his deal.

Spurs want to sign a right-wing back and a striker

Meanwhile, Tottenham are working on signing a right wing-back and a striker - the two positions they have prioritised this month.

Tottenham are showing a strong interest in Wolves attacker Adama Traore, with reports suggesting Conte wants to turn the Spaniard into a right-wing back.

Spurs were in talks to sign Traore at the end of the summer transfer window and their interest has remained despite the change of head coach from Nuno Espirito Santo to Conte.

