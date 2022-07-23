Harry Kane: Antonio Conte criticises Bayern Munich's 'disrespectful' public interest in Tottenham striker

Antonio Conte has criticised Bayern Munich for being "disrespectful" after publicly declaring their interest in Harry Kane.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann refused to rule out a move for the Tottenham striker after the German club's chief executive Oliver Kahn had revealed earlier this week that it would be a "dream" to sign Kane.

The Bundesliga champions are searching for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski after the Polish forward joined Barcelona in a £42.5m deal this month.

Asked about Bayern's pursuit of Kane, following Tottenham's 2-1 pre-season win at Rangers, head coach Conte said: "Honestly I didn't hear this. For sure I'm a coach who doesn't talk about players from other teams.

"I don't know why [this happened]. The situation at Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear with the club. Harry is a part of the project. He is a very important part of the project and yeah only rumours.

"At the same time, I don't like to speak about players from another club. If I want to do something I go to speak to the club, not through the media.

"I think maybe it's a bit disrespectful for the other club. This is my way. This is my way to face the situation with other players."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham striker Harry Kane says manager Antonio Conte's taken his fitness to new levels as he looks forward to next season

Kane pushed for a Spurs exit last summer, but after a move to Manchester City failed to materialise the 28-year-old helped Conte's side finish fourth to qualify for this season's Champions League.

Kane, who scored twice in Spurs' pre-season win at Ibrox to make it five goals in three games this summer, has less than two years left on his current Spurs deal.

What did Nagelsmann and Kahn say about Kane?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann refused to rule out the possibility of signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the future

Conte's comments come after Bayern boss Nagelsmann spoke publicly about Kane during the Bavarian club's pre-season preparations.

The German said of Kane: "He's very expensive that's the problem - but a brilliant player.

"[He's] one of the best forwards. [He's] perhaps one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] No 10, but he's very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet.

"He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don't know the price, but it's really tough for Bayern Munich. We'll see what happens in the future."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Meanwhile, Kahn told German publication BILD: "He [Kane] is under contract with Tottenham.

"Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future.

"Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. So let's see what else happens."

Dier: Nagelsmann's appreciation of Kane is 'normal'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham defender Eric Dier has described Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann's appreciation of Harry Kane as 'normal' because he is a world class player

Kane's Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier believes Nagelsmann's appreciation of Kane is 'normal' because he is a world-class player.

Speaking to Sky Sports News following the pre-season win at Rangers, the defender said of the 35-year-old's comments: "Yeah, that's normal.

"Every world-class player is always going to be spoken about a lot. But I don't really care.

"In football you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow let alone next week, so it's not something I'm really bothered about.

"It's just normal that world-class players are spoken about a lot."

'Bayern want to see if Kane would be interested in move'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player European Football expert Andy Brassell says Bayern Munich want to see if Harry Kane would be interested in a move to the club

European Football expert Andy Brassell speaking to Sky Sports News:

"Kane is someone who Bayern feel would fit them perfectly. He's one of the greatest strikers in the world and is one of the number nines who really could replace Robert Lewandowski.

"Kane's reaching that contract crunch time. Bayern want to see if he would be interested.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the pre-season friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla, at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, in South Korea. Courtesy of SpursTV.

"They've had no indication whether he would be or not at the moment, but I think it's quite interesting how Kahn has never denied that Kane would interest him.

"But the big question is, is Kane interested?"

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.