James Maddison: Newcastle make second transfer bid in region of £50m for Leicester midfielder

Newcastle have made a second bid in the region of £50m for Leicester midfielder James Maddison.

The Magpies are awaiting a response to their improved offer for the 25-year-old, after their opening £40m bid was rejected at the weekend.

Leicester are believed to value Maddison, who joined the Foxes for £24m from Norwich in June 2018, at closer to £60m.

If Newcastle's offer was to be accepted, Maddison would become the club's record signing - eclipsing the £40m they paid Hoffenheim for Joelinton in July 2019.

Maddison scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Leicester last season.

Image: James Maddison has made 171 appearances in all competitions for Leicester

Eddie Howe remains keen to strengthen his squad despite some setbacks in the transfer market this summer, having been rebuffed in their attempts to sign Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon, while French striker Hugo Ekitike opted for a move to Paris Saint-Germain instead of Newcastle.

The north east club have made three summer signings so far with the arrivals of Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Lille defender Sven Botman.

Rodgers: No way I want to sell Maddison

Image: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers does not want to lose Maddison this summer

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Maddison and joked after Sunday's 1-0 friendly win over Sevilla that £40m would buy "three-quarters of his left leg".

Leicester, who are the only top-flight side yet to make a signing this summer, still need to sell to bring in reinforcements but Rodgers insisted they will not be taken advantage of over Maddison or others.

"There is obviously, within the club, a financial situation which isn't ideal in terms of wanting to do business. It doesn't mean we will be exploited and we don't want to be losing our best players," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison has added a work ethic and maturity this season which has made him even more impressive

"You don't want to lose your best players and then not be able to bring any in. That doesn't stack up.

"With James, he is looking the best he has in my time here. He is a joy to work with. I love him as a young guy, seeing him grow from when I first came in to a 25-year-old father.

"He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him."

Rodgers warns Chelsea off Fofana

Image: Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea target this summer

Rodgers has also issued a hands-off warning over Wesley Fofana with Chelsea working on a deal for the French defender.

Leicester are reportedly demanding up to £85m for Fofana, given he has five years left on his contract, and Rodgers is adamant the 21-year-old is not going anywhere.

He said: "No, he's not for sale. When we looked at him he had made 17 league starts. Everyone had a look at him back then but he's come here, really flourished and developed, not just as a player but as a young man.

"He really respects the club, I've got no doubt that in the future he'll be on that (highest) stage but he's very comfortable, he feels good here.

"He has a great relationship with his team-mates which is important and there's no doubt he will grace that stage. But for now he's here, he's developing and like I said he's not for sale.

"He's maybe got an opportunity to get himself in the France squad for the World Cup and for that it's about playing, so I'm pretty calm on it. I've had long chats with him.

"He can't stop the speculation but he's very concentrated on his work here and very focused on his development."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.